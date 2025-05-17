RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 17, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

This is a must-win game for both teams for different reasons. While RCB will be gunning for a top-two finish for which a win at home tonight would be crucial, KKR need to win their remaining games to keep their remote chances of making the playoffs alive.

While a rain forecast threatens to play spoilsport to the resumption of the IPL, the world-class drainage facilities at the Chinnaswamy Stadium offer enough reassurance to the fans that we will get some cricketing action tonight.

Ad

Trending

It's time now to look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in this fixture.

Anukul Roy has featured in only one match in IPL 2025.

Primarily known for his outstanding fielding abilities, left-arm spinner and bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy could prove to be a handy inclusion both in KKR's playing XI and in your Dream11 teams. A star of the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team, Roy has been a constant presence in this KKR side, albeit as a peripheral figure.

Ad

He acquitted himself well in his only appearance of the season against DC, bowling a tight spell of 1/27 in four overs. He's sure to trouble the predominantly right-handed RCB batting lineup, and could also add some handy runs with the bat. Roy is also a gun fielder, and could contribute some valuable points through his fielding, making him a worthwhile Dream11 differential punt.

#2 Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (RCB)

Lungi Ngidi showed all his experience and skill in a crucial spell of 3/31 that helped RCB register an all-important win over CSK from quite an improbable position. An experienced international seamer who's capable of operating at all phases of the game, Ngidi will add much-needed steel to their pace-bowling unit until Josh Hazlewood rejoins the side.

Ad

He is a bonafide wicket-taker with 182 wickets to his name in 140 T20 matches, and while he has the potential to be a tad expensive on occasion, he's a player with a high points ceiling in this format. He could be a strong Dream11 differential tonight.

The pyrotechnics of Tim David could prove to be crucial for RCB's chances of winning this match. The last time a rain-affected match took place at the Chinnaswamy, Tim David stood tall with a half-century against PBKS as the rest of the team collapsed around him.

Ad

While that knock came in a losing cause, he has also made some very vital winning contributions this season, and his move up the batting order to No. 6 makes him a more than viable Dream11 option. While his game against spin is still a tad shaky, David could really lay into the weak death bowling of KKR, particularly from the seamers.

Given his ball-striking abilities and the dimensions at this venue, it's hard to ignore him as a Dream11 pick in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More