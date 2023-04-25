RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 36

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in decent form of late, winning three out of their last four matches. The trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have done the bulk of the scoring, while Mohammed Siraj has led the bowling attack efficiently.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are on a run of four consecutive losses with their bowling attack unable to deliver the goods. Despite their poor form, KKR have some firepower to bank on in the likes of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer.

With both teams eager to get an all-important win, another entertaining game beckons in Bengaluru.

RCB vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 36

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 36th match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 36

Date and Time: April 26th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RCB vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 36

The pitch in Bengaluru is a brilliant one to bat on, with the average score reading 193. Although three out of five matches have been won by the side batting first this season, only one of those has come in an evening fixture. Although pacers are ruling the roost at this venue, the spinners have accounted for nearly 35 percent of the wickets. With dew likely to play a part, chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 193

2nd-innings score: 185

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

RCB vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijaykumar and David Willey.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Jason Roy/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur/David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson/Vaibhav Arora.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

N Jagadeesan (4 matches, 43 runs, Average: 10.75)

N Jagadeesan has not been able to replicate his domestic form on the IPL stage. He has 43 runs in four matches at an average of only 10.75. However, Jagadeesan is likely to continue batting at the top of the order, and with the conditions being friendly for batting up front in Bangalore, he is a good pick for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (7 matches, 279 runs, Average: 46.50)

Virat Kohli has been brilliant in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.50. He has three fifties to his name, three of which have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With Kohli looking in good touch at the top of the order, he is a fine addition to your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (0/32 in the previous game vs RR)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not been in good form this season for RCB, picking up four wickets in four matches at an economy of 9.92. However, he has an IPL average of 20.63 with a strike rate of 15.20.

Given his ability to score quick runs with the bat as well, Hasaranga is a top pick for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 21.20)

Varun Chakravarthy has been Kolkata's best bowler this season, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. He has an average of 21.20 and has been used aggressively in the death as well by Nitish Rana.

He was the star of the show in the reverse fixture, taking four wickets in Kolkata, making him a good pick for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has just been able to get going in the IPL this season, scoring 107 runs and picking up three wickets in seven matches. Despite his indifferent form this season, Russell is one of the most destructive batters in the world with a strike rate in excess of 160.

He has a decent record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, making him a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has provided impetus in the middle overs for the Royal Challengers, scoring 253 runs in seven matches so far. He has a strike rate of 188.81 and has scored three fifties in his last four outings in Bangalore. With Maxwell also likely to bowl a few overs of off-spin against the likes of Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinu Singh, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 405 runs in 7 matches Glenn Maxwell 253 runs in 7 matches Rinku Singh 233 runs in 7 matches Mohammed Siraj 13 wickets in 7 matches Varun Chakravarthy 10 wickets in 7 matches

RCB vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 36

Mohammed Siraj has been the star of the campaign for RCB this season, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. He has been sensational with the new ball, accounting for the likes of Jos Buttler and Ruturaj Gaikad very early in his spell in recent matches.

Given his form and his ability with the new ball in particular, Siraj is a brilliant differential pick for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel

