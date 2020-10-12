RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns in Match 28 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

Both teams have had good starts to their respective IPL 2020 campaigns. With 4 wins from 6 games each, RCB and KKR are comfortably poised at the fourth and third positions respectively on the points table.

RCB are on the back of a hammering of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli seems to be back to his best form, and Chris Morris made a superb IPL 2020 debut for the 3-time IPL finalists. Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal have been excellent for RCB as well, and they look like firm favourites to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations in IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik's men are on the back of an incredible comeback win over the Kings XI Punjab, but their victory was slightly soured by the fact that Sunil Narine was reported for a suspect action. The West Indian will be able to bowl, but if he is reported by the umpires a second time, he will be banned.

We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has struggled to get going in IPL 2020

Aaron Finch was expected to give RCB excellent starts at the top of the order, but he has only one fifty to his name in IPL 2020 and has been overshadowed by his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal. The Australian white-ball captain has struggled against quality pace bowling, and has been caught wanting technically on multiple occasions.

Sharjah just might be what Finch needs to get back amongst the runs. The KKR new ball attack is largely inexperienced barring his countryman Pat Cummins - who he would've played a lot in the nets - and he could greatly capitalise in the powerplay.

Finch's IPL 2020 campaign could turn around against KKR. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan batted at No. 4 in KKR's previous IPL 2020 game

Eoin Morgan's batting position has been under immense scrutiny in IPL 2020, with KKR's 'flexible' order criticised by experts and fans alike. But the 2-time IPL champions seem to have settled on a lineup that worked in the previous couple of games, and the English white-ball captain came in at No. 4 in the previous game against the Kings XI Punjab.

Although Morgan couldn't convert his start into a big score, he played a big role in steadying the KKR innings after the wickets of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. The southpaw also had an excellent outing last time around in Sharjah, where he demolished Kagiso Rabada and nearly pulled off an improbable win.

Batting in his favoured position, Morgan is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has missed out twice in a row in IPL 2020

After a superb start to his IPL 2020 campaign where he looked in impeccable touch, AB de Villiers has now registered two failures in a row while playing expansive shots early on in his innings.

De Villiers is far too good a batsman to miss out on many innings in a row, and much like Finch, it is likely that Sharjah catalyses his return to form. The South African is certainly due a big score, and he is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.