RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face off in Match 31 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

Both teams have had very contrasting fortunes in IPL 2020. RCB are comfortably poised in the top half of the points table, with 5 wins from 7 games. KXIP, on the other hand, firmly have the wooden spoon in their grasp with only 1 win from 7 games.

A common denominator between the two teams is that they both faced off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous IPL 2020 game.

RCB steamrolled Dinesh Karthik's side to register a massive win at the same venue as this game, courtesy of an AB de Villiers masterclass. They were also boosted by an all-round bowling display, with all the options used by captain Virat Kohli picking up wickets.

In stark contrast, KXIP choked against KKR to squander a very commanding position, and they fell merely 1 run short of what would've been a morale-boosting win. But with their IPL 2020 campaign now in an absolute crisis, they need to win almost all their games to stand any chance of qualifying.

Here, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris has been incredible in the two games he has played in IPL 2020

Even a week ago, it would've been foolish to pick a bowler as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for a match taking place in Sharjah. However, the pitch has slowed down considerably, and run-scoring has become difficult both with the new ball and in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Hence, Chris Morris - who has picked up 5 wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in the 2 IPL 2020 games he has played so far - becomes a viable option. The South African has been accurate and threatening in this year's tournament, and has played a big role in RCB's recent convincing victories.

Morris could also score a few runs with the bat, with RCB fielding all-rounders from the No. 5 position. He is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the current owner of the Orange Cap

KL Rahul is the current owner of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap, but he found himself in a storm of criticism after his team's embarrassing loss at the hands of KKR in their previous game. KXIP's choke was well and truly confirmed when their captain played on off Prasidh Krishna after letting the required run rate spiral out of control unnecessarily.

Advertisement

Rahul had said earlier that strike rate was overrated in T20s, but that was proved wrong when his lack of intent and inability to finish the game caused the defeat to KKR. But at the end of the day, he is a strong character, and can be counted upon to produce a brilliant performance to salvage KXIP's IPL 2020 campaign.

Rahul scored a record-breaking 132* against his former side earlier in the tournament, and is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli struggled on the Sharjah pitch in the previous game, but the same shouldn't continue

Virat Kohli struggled in his previous game at this venue with his timing on a pitch that only AB de Villiers was at home on, but given the RCB captain's obvious quality, the same shouldn't happen in this game.

Known for his adaptability and consistency, Kohli is in a rich vein of form that has seen him score 33*, 90*, 43 and 72* in his last 4 IPL 2020 games. The Indian skipper is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.