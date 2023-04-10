RCB vs LSG Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 10th, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to face each other in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 10. The RCB vs LSG match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, will look to get back to winning ways after being thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. RCB are currently placed seventh with two points and a net run rate of -1.256.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed second with four points and a net run rate of +1.358. A win in their upcoming game will take them to the top of the points table. Lucknow have won both of their home games so far, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 1I team for RCB vs LSG. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9 Credits

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century against MI in the opening game, but failed to make an impact against the Knight Riders, getting out for 21(18).

The veteran Indian batter is currently the leading run-getter for RCB this season, having scored 103 runs from two games at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 153.73.

RCB will be expecting a match-winning knock from him on the batting-friendly pitch in Bengaluru.

#2 Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 7 Credits

Kyle Mayers is the most important player in Lucknow's batting lineup. He is among the leading run-getters in the tournament, having notched up 139 runs from three games at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 187.84.

The West Indian all-rounder is going to be a must-have pick in your fantasy team for the RCB vs LSG Dream 11 contest.

#1 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 Credits

Faf du Plessis has impressed everyone with this hard-hitting ability so far in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has notched up 96 runs in the tournament from two games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 174.55.

He won the Player of the Match award for his blistering 43-ball 73 against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the tournament. He can fetch a lot of fantasy points in RCB vs LSG match.

