RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 39

Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians haven't had the best of starts to their UAE leg with two losses on the trot. They will be desperate to return to winning ways at the expense of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently in a better position than them to seal a top-four spot in IPL 2021. With both sides keen to get a win under their belts, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini

MI XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary/Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Match Details

RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 39

Date and Time: 26th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the venue with dew also likely to come into play. The pacers should get help off the surface early on, keeping the batters on their toes. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to use the longer side of the ground to their advantage. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today's RCB vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock returned to runscoring form with a fine fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his previous outing. The South African also has a decent record in the UAE, which should hold him in good stead among the likes of Ishan Kishan and AB de Villiers.

Batsman

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli comes into the game on the back of a decent knock against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he couldn't convert it into a big knock, which is something that he would be keen to do against a strong MI team today.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Yet to pick up a wicket in the IPL, Wanindu Hasaranga has impressed in patches with his leg-spin. Likened to Rashid Khan by many for his ability to outfox batters with a potent googly, Hasaranga can be banked upon to deliver against Mumbai in this fixture.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has picked up five wickets in two games in the UAE this IPL, with the Indian pacer continuing his fine from the England Test series. The pitch has enough on offer for the pacers, which should play into Bumrah's favor in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 431 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 634 points

Trent Boult (MI) - 371 points

Important Stats for RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Devdutt Padikkal: 287 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 41.00

Jasprit Bumrah: 11 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.36

Harshal Patel: 19 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.53

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Edited by Samya Majumdar