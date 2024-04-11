RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 25

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is currently placed 9th in the points table as they have won one of their last five matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are 8th in the points table with one win in their last four matches.

These two sides have locked horns 34 times, out of which Mumbai Indians have won 20 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have won 14 matches.

RCB vs MI Match Details

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs MI, 25th Match

Date and Time: 11th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches. Pacers are more useful here than spinners at this venue. The last match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 439 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets. Mumbai Indians have won 51 of 80 matches played at this venue.

RCB vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RCB - L L L W L

MI - W L L L L

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XI

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

RCB vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an average of 26 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has already smashed 92 runs in the last 4 matches. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper option if Royal Challengers Bengaluru is batting first.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has shown his destructive side after losing the captaincy. He has an average of 34 at this venue and 28 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Virat Kohli is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions. He has an average of 59 at this venue and 32 against Mumbai Indians.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Glenn Maxwell and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Glenn Maxwell averages 36 at this venue in 12 matches and he has also taken 3 wickets. Cameron Green is another good option who has taken 4 wickets and smashed 229 runs in 7 matches played at this venue.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. He has taken 24 wickets in 18 head-to-head matches and also taken 46 wickets in 41 matches played at this venue. Akash Madhwal is another good bowler option for today's nail-biting match who has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches played at this venue.

RCB vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today's match. He has a very good record against Mumbai Indians bowlers and an average of 59 in the 20 matches played at this venue. He has a superb average of 61 while batting 1st at this venue.

Suryakumar Yadav

Surya is amongst few Indian players who play pace and spin bowling equally well. He showed his class in the last IPL season and will be looking forward to being back in form. He has an average of 35 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 39 at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for RCB vs MI, 25th Match

Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or batting all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma (vc), V Kohli (c), F du Plessis, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya, C Green, R Shepherd, G Maxwell

Bowlers: J Bumrah, G Coetzee

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, F du Plessis (vc), S Yadav (c), T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya, C Green, G Maxwell

Bowlers: J Bumrah, A Madhwal