RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign amid high expectations. They have made it to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and have a strong bowling attack to fall back on. Although they are facing some availability concerns, the Royal Challengers have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, with captain Faf du Plessis at the helm.

The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, boast a brilliant batting unit comprising Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Although they will be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the entire season, MI have a decent bowling attack and will fancy their chances of a win.

All in all, another cracking game beckons as IPL cricket returns to the famed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the fifth match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: April 2nd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RCB vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 5

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score across the last three IPL matches reading 179. While pacers have accounted for the majority of wickets at the venue, there should be help available for the spinners as well. Nearly 30 percent of the wickets in the last three matches fell in the powerplay phase. Chasing is the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play.

Last 3 IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 179

2nd-innings score: 174

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

RCB vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley and Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Kumar Kartikeya.

RCB vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (14 matches, 418 runs, Average: 32.15)

Ishan Kishan was Mumbai Indians' best batter last season with 418 runs in 14 matches. He averaged 32.15 with three fifties to his credit as well.

With Kishan capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (16 matches, 468 runs, Average: 31.20)

Faf du Plessis was amongst the top run-scorers in the IPL last season. He scored 468 runs in 16 matches at an average of 31.20. Since his last IPL stint, Du Plessis has impressed in the Big Bash League (BBL) and SA20, scoring at a very healthy strike rate as well.

Given his recent form, du Plessis is a must-have in your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (8 T20I matches, 139 runs, 5 wickets)

Cameron Green is set for his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians amid high expectations. Green has 139 runs and five wickets in eight T20I matches in his short career so far. The Australian all-rounder can score big runs with the bat and can more than hold his own on the bwling front.

Given his all-round skill set, Green is a good addition to your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Harshal Patel (15 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 21.58)

Harshal Patel has been RCB's best bowler in the last two seasons, picking up over 40 wickets. In IPL 2022, Harshal accounted for 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 21.58.

With Harshal also capable of adding value with the bat, he is a must-have in your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been the best T20I batter over the last year or so and for good reason. He has scored multiple T20I hundreds and has a T20I batting strike rate of 175.76 after 48 matches.

With Suryakumar having a decent record against RCB as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in IPL history, if not the best. He has 6624 runs in 223 IPL matches at an average of 36.20. Kohli has been in decent form coming into this IPL season, impressing against Australia recently.

Given his ability to score big runs, Virat is a viable captaincy choice for your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 468 runs in 16 matches Harshal Patel 19 wickets in 15 matches Suryakumar Yadav 303 runs in 8 matches Ishan Kishan 418 runs in 14 matches Virat Kohli 341 runs in 16 matches

RCB vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 5

Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the RCB bowling attack this season with a lot riding on his shoulders. Siraj has 59 wickets at an average of 33.07 in the IPL and did not have the best of seasons last time around.

But given his effectiveness with the new ball and in the death, Siraj is a top pick for your RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Jason Behrendorff, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Faf du Plessis (vc), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Jason Behrendorff, Jofra Archer

