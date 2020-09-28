RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 10 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) features a heavyweight clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Both teams have won one game and lost one game so far, although MI's net run rate is far better than RCB's. The defending champions fell to a defeat to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 season opener, but followed it up with a convincing performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB, on the other hand, started brightly against Sunrisers Hyderabad but were on the receiving end of a KL Rahul masterclass in their second game. They will be keen on ensuring that they don't lose two in a row, and will want to establish firm footing in the top half of the table immediately.

Here are 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#3 Krunal Pandya

The elder Pandya could be a differential pick for the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game

Krunal Pandya hasn't had much to do in IPL 2020 so far, and that could all change against RCB. He has an excellent record against the Bangalore-based franchise, and it is a well-known fact that he has had the wood over the great AB de Villiers.

With De Villiers looking in excellent form, MI captain Rohit Sharma could turn to his left-arm spinner to get the job done. With Yuzvendra Chahal in excellent wicket-taking form, Pandya could even be promoted up the order to counter the leg-spinner.

Krunal Pandya hasn't received too many Dream11 points so far, but that could all change in the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Advertisement

#2 Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli had a tough outing against KXIP [PC: iplt20.com]

Virat Kohli is coming off a nightmare outing against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab, in which he scored 1 run and dropped two catches. Even in the first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the RCB captain managed only 14 runs before holing out in the deep.

Kohli is the best all-format batsman in the world, and failing in even two consecutive games is unheard of for him. As a result, he is bound to score runs at the earliest, and the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game could be the match where he finally breaks the shackles.

Kohli will certainly be up to the task against a fiery pace attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult, making him an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#1 Quinton de Kock

De Kock hasn't fired yet in IPL 2020

After a promising innings in the IPL 2020 season opener against the Chennai Super Kings, Quinton de Kock didn't trouble the scorers too much against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. The South African has been extremely consistent in the IPL over the past few seasons, and is bound to overcome the short-ball problem that has plagued him in the recent past.

Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn have struggled with the new ball for RCB, while Washington Sundar hasn't even been used in the powerplay so far. With Chris Morris reportedly yet to recover from a side strain, Kohli's only saving grace in the powerplay might be Navdeep Saini.

De Kock could make merry against a struggling RCB pace attack, and he is another excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game.