RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 48

Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are a win away from sealing a spot in the top-four. Virat Kohli and co. come into the game on the back of two astounding victories and will look to sustain their momentum. However, they face a Punjab side who have had the wood over them in the last year or so. With both teams eyeing a big win at the expense of one another, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, George Garton and Mohammed Siraj

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Match Details

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 48

Date and Time: 3rd October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers, who should get some swing early on, will look to take the pace off the ball as the match progresses. Given the turn on offer, the spinners will play a significant role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a great total at the venue.

Today's RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been in decent form over the last few games, even scoring a fifty against KKR earlier in the week. Rahul's ability to score big runs at the top of the order should give him the nod over KS Bharat, who isn't a bad option either.

Batsman

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has regained some form in the last few games, but he is due for a big one at the top of the order. Kohli will be key for the RCB in the powerplay overs and should get some quick runs early on.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell comes into the game on the back of two good performances with the bat. Handy with the ball as well, Maxwell provides much-needed depth to the Royal Challengers, making him a must-have in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been a revelation in the UAE leg with his variations being the talk of the town. With a potent googly in his arsenal, Bishnoi is surely one to watch out for on a track that should help the spinners.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (PBKS) - 739 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 865 points

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 620 points

Important Stats for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli: 332 runs in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 33.20

KL Rahul: 489 runs in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 54.33

Mohammed Shami: 15 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 22.27

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

