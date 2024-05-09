RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 58

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed seventh in the points table as they have won 4 of their last 11 matches. They won their last match against Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. Punjab Kings, too, have won 4 of their last 11 matches, but are placed 8th in the points table because of inferior net run rate.

These two squads have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches, out of which Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won 17 matches.

RCB vs PBKS Match Details

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs PBKS, 58th Match

Date and Time: 9th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is usually a good track to bat, where pacers are really crucial in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 306 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets. Punjab Kings have won 5 of their 12 matches at this venue.

RCB vs PBKS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RCB - W W W L L

PBKS - L W W L L

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rajat Patidar

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 257 runs in the last 9 matches. Bairstow played an exceptional of 108 runs in just 48 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli has an exceptional head-to-head record and has already smashed 542 runs in the last 11 matches. Shashank Singh is another good batsman option for today's match, who played a marvelous innings of 68 runs off just 28 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Will Jacks and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sam Curran has already smashed 185 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 11 matches. Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell are other good all-rounder options for today's match..

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. They have exceptional head-to-head numbers. Harshal Patel is another good pick who has taken 17 wickets in the last 11 matches.

RCB vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the best picks for today's match. He will be looking forward to making his hold stronger on the orange cap with another top-notch innings. Kohli has an average of 33 against Punjab Kings. He has also smashed 542 runs in the last 11 matches.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran loves performing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 185 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 11 matches. He has smashed 67 runs and taken 4 wickets in just 3 venue matches.

5 Must-Picks for RCB vs PBKS, 58th Match

Sam Curran

Virat Kohli

Will Jacks

Faf du Plessis

Jonny Bairstow

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow

Batters: V Kohli (c), F du Plessis, S Singh

All-rounders: G Maxwell, C Green, W Jacks, S Curran (vc)

Bowlers: A Singh, M Siraj, H Patel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow

Batters: V Kohli, F du Plessis, S Singh

All-rounders: G Maxwell, C Green, W Jacks (vc), S Curran (c)

Bowlers: R Chahar, K Rabada, H Patel

