RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 24, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of IPL 2025. Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the contest on Thursday, April 24.

Ad

RCB comfortably won the reverse fixture in Jaipur by nine wickets on April 13, riding on half-centuries from Phil Salt (65) and Virat Kohli (62*). They'll look to do the double over their opponents, picking up their first home win in the process.

RR are in dire straits after losing four back-to-back matches, which they should've won, failing to chase meagre targets in the final few overs. With regular skipper Sanju Samson yet to recover from his injury, they'll hope that Riyan Parag and company pull off a win today and keep their minimal playoff hopes alive.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

Can Rajat Patidar score his first half-century in five matches tonight?

After making a stellar start to the season, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has taken a backseat, with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal stepping up at the right time for RCB. Nevertheless, the skipper will want to lead his team's charge as they look for their first home win, with Patidar also aiming to score his first half-century since his 64 against MI four games ago.

Ad

Rajat's record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is quite decent, with an average of 35.4 at a strike rate of 158.1. He scored three half-centuries at this venue last season and will look to score his first of this season tonight. He's a clean ball-striker and devastating against the spinners, and if he gets off to a good start, a big Dream11 haul is all but guaranteed.

While he won't be the most popular Dream11 pick, Rajat Patidar is a solid left-field captaincy option tonight.

Ad

#2 Riyan Parag (ALL) (RR)

Stand-in RR skipper Riyan Parag could be a quality Dream11 captaincy option in this match. The all-rounder is set to bat at No.3 or 4 for the Royals, and could avoid getting caught in the fiery new-ball trap expected to be set by the RCB seamers on a wicket where plenty of wickets have been lost early in the powerplay.

While Parag is yet to achieve the levels of form he hit last season, he has made a few useful contributions in IPL 2025 and will be targeting a half-century with the bat tonight. He's deadly against spin, and in a ground tailor-made for six-hitting, expect Parag to be at the forefront of RR's power-hitting game today.

Ad

Much like Patidar, Riyan Parag is due a big score, and considering his added potential of delivering with the ball, he could be a high-scoring captaincy option tonight.

#1 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

All eyes will be on RCB's leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli, in this fixture as he looks to score his first half-century at home this season. RCB has won all five away matches, but has also lost all three at home, and Virat will look to lead their charge as they look to break their home jinx tonight.

Ad

Barring a negative match-up against Sandeep Sharma, Kohli is well-equipped to take on the RR bowling lineup. The demons in the Chinnaswamy wicket may force Kohli to take a more measured approach to his batting, which bodes well from a Fantasy perspective.

His aggressive game in the powerplay could mean that he could get a sizeable Dream11 haul by the end of the first six overs, and given his high ownership levels, he's certainly the best captaincy option on paper for this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More