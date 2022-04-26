RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 39

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals have lived up to their pre-IPL expectations with stunning performances on the field. Riding on the exploits of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals are on course for a top-four finish in IPL 2022. While they have lost just two games all season, one of them came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who haven't done too badly themselves. Although they come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB will fancy their chances of a double against the Royals. With some of the world's best players taking to the field, an absolute thriller beckons in Pune.

RCB vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

RR probable XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB probable XI

Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

RCB vs RR, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

RCB vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is slightly on the slower side with the ball holding a bit off the surface. There is ample swing available for the pacers with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the spinners have found it difficult to grip the ball in the evening games due to the dew factor, they will have a say in the middle overs. The pitch could slow down as the match progresses, but dew could nuetralize it in the second innings. Although both teams will ideally look to chase, batting first wouldn't be a bad idea by any means. 160-170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today’s RCB vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson hasn't had much to do with the bat this season with his teammate Jos Buttler starring at the top of the order. However, Samson is RR's best batter in the middle overs, given his skill-set and range of shots. With the RR captain due for a big knock in IPL 2022, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been in dismal form in IPL 2022 and comes into the game on the back of two first-ball ducks. The former RCB captain has not clicked in the top order, but his overall numbers hold him in good stead. Despite his poor form, Virat Kohli could be backed to come up with a sizeable contribution today.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is one of the best players of spin in the world, with the Australian doing well in IPL 2022 as well. While RR boast a potent spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, Maxwell will fancy the match-up at the MCA Stadium. Given his recent form, Maxwell is a must-have in your RCB vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 despite impressing with his swing-bowling ability. The New Zealand pacer is one of the best bowlers in the business and has a knack for picking up wickets in both the powerplay and death overs. With the conditions also suiting him, he is a good addition to your RCB vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

To see list of IPL winner, click here.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 736 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 583 points

Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 367 points

Important stats for RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 491 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 81.83

Faf du Plessis - 255 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 31.88

Josh Hazlewood - 8 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.62

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar