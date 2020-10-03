RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 15 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After a morale-boosting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game, RCB succumbed to a comprehensive loss to KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, they turned things around straightaway with a thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) that was decided on the last ball of a Super Over.

The RCB batting order has fired on all cylinders so far, but the bowling department barring Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini has struggled. In previous game, Washington Sundar also stepped up to the plate with the most economical 4-over spell of IPL 2020.

RR won their first two IPL 2020 games that took place at Sharjah, but their performance in the third against the Kolkata Knight Riders left a lot to be desired. With their batting lineup looking a bit thin in the absence of Ben Stokes, they will need their experienced players to perform in almost every game.

Ahead of the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer bowled a fiery spell in RR's last game

The standout performer from RR's win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Jofra Archer breathed fire and frequently touched the 150 kph mark. The Englishman got rid of Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill, and would've had another wicket (Eoin Morgan) off the final ball of his spell were it not for a dropped catch.

Archer is undoubtedly RR's strike bowler, and their loss in the previous game might prompt them to cut down on one bowler and play the extra batsman. In this scenario, his role in the team might become more crucial.

Archer has also been handy with the bat, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers' ageless performances have lit up IPL 2020

AB de Villiers has shown no signs of rust in IPL 2020, and picked apart the best bowlers in the business against the Mumbai Indians to score a fluent fifty. The former Proteas captain is part of an RCB side that looks different from previous years, and more positive.

With captain Virat Kohli misfiring, De Villiers has stepped up to the plate admirably, especially in the death overs. He will be up against an RR side that has struggled with their bowling combination, and the 2008 IPL champions don't really have any bowlers apart from Archer who can truly test the South African.

De Villiers is another solid choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the second-highest scorer for RR in their previous game

Jos Buttler missed RR's first IPL 2020 game as he was serving an extended quarantine period, and hasn't quite hit the ground running. The opener looked out of sorts against the Kings XI Punjab before spooning a catch to Sarfaraz Khan at mid-wicket, and although he did fare better against the Kolkata Knight Riders, he was far from his best.

Despite this, however, Buttler did show signs of getting back to form, with a straight six off Sunil Narine being the highlight of his innings. The Englishman was a tad unlucky to be caught at short third-man, and a big score appears to be just around the corner.

Buttler is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 game.