RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 23, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off in the 65th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 23, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

While this clash was shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to weather concerns, this will remain RCB's home fixture. The 'hosts' are the only team with something tangible to play for, with a win tonight putting them in pole position to finish in the top 2.

However, they'll have to be wary of an upbeat SRH side that comfortably eased past LSG at this very venue on Monday.

With some big names such as Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head unlikely to feature tonight, it'll be interesting to see how the two sides fare. It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

Harsh Dubey made his IPL debut against LSG on Monday.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey made his IPL debut in SRH's win over LSG earlier this week. The left-arm spinner from Vidarbha had a terrific domestic season, and made quite a confident debut against LSG and picking up the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh. He was unlucky not to get more wickets, with a missed stumping the most glaring of errors committed by the SRH fielding unit.

On what should be a spin-friendly surface, Dubey should have a good game against this predominantly right-handed RCB batting unit, especially without Devdutt Padikkal, their best player against left-arm spin.

While not an explosive pick, Harsh Dubey could be a smart Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

With uncertainty looming over Travis Head's chances of featuring in this match, southpaw Atharva Taide is likely to get another game at the top of the order for SRH. Another Vidarbha player, the opener, got off to a promising start against LSG but edged one to the third man after making a 9-ball 13.

Openers have a pretty high points ceiling in general in T20 cricket, and with RCB's bowling unit weakened due to Josh Hazlewood's absence, it increases Taide's chances of registering a Dream11 haul. He seemed to be timing the ball quite well in his short stay at the crease on Monday, and could reward his backers tonight.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell could retain his place in the RCB playing XI despite Phil Salt being fully fit for this fixture. RCB desperately need a left-handed presence in their batting order after Jacob Bethell's injury, especially with SRH likely to field both a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner on what should be a spin-friendly surface.

The English all-rounder scored an electric half-century in his last outing against CSK, and looked particularly comfortable against the spinners, even taking down Noor Ahmad successfully.

Given his big-hitting abilities with the bat and the fact that he could also contribute a few overs with the ball, Bethell could be a high-scoring Dream11 differential if he makes it to RCB's playing XI tonight.

