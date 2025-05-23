RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 23, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 23, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With inclement weather in Bengaluru already washing out one of RCB's home matches, their final home game against SRH was moved to Lucknow. While this will officially count as a home match, RCB will take confidence from their perfect away record this season and look to get a much-needed win against SRH.

Despite being eliminated, the Orange Army hasn't let its intensity drop off, and have played quite well in their last few matches, and registered a comfortable six-wicket win at the same venue against LSG on Monday.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this clash.

Heinrich Klaasen is SRH's second-highest run-scorer this season.

SRH's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, Heinrich Klaasen has had a decent season, scoring 358 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 155.65. While he has gotten off to plenty of decent starts, he has found it hard to convert them into really big scores, as reflected by his lone half-century.

Klaasen has an excellent record against RCB, and is one of the strongest players in this match, and should have no problems clearing the fence in this slightly bigger venue. A clean ball-striker and six-hitter, Klaasen can be devastating, especially against the spinners if he's on song.

He could be a smart Dream11 captaincy choice tonight.

Moving onto SRH's highest run-scorer this season, and it's no surprise to see Abhishek Sharma top that list. He has had his moments in IPL 2025, most notably an outstanding 141 that broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL.

Scoring 373 runs in 11 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 192.26, Abhishek clearly doesn't seem to have any trouble finding the fence. In Josh Hazlewood's absence, he'll get to take on a slightly weakened RCB pace bowling unit, aiding his chances of making it past the powerplay, massively increasing the chances of another big score from him.

He is a beast against spinners, and considering his very high points ceiling, Abhishek Sharma should be a strong Dream11 captaincy candidate for this match.

Unsurprisingly, it's Virat Kohli at the top of the captaincy tree in a match that doesn't have any other standout Fantasy options. Kohli is one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament, and has crossed the 500-run mark in just 11 innings, averaging 63.12 and scoring at a strike rate of 143.47.

On what could be a tricky pitch, RCB might need Kohli to bat through the innings against a much-improved SRH bowling lineup, and that increases the chances of a big Dream11 haul from him.

It's been a while since RCB have actually played a match, and it remains to be seen if that could cause some rustiness in their play. Nevertheless, his consistency and technique make him a solid Dream11 option in pretty much every game and a top captaincy pick tonight.

