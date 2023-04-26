RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 37

The 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

The Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant of late, winning five out of their last six matches. Their batting unit has delivered more often than not, with the duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad standing out at the top of the order.

The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have lost their way in recent matches, losing their last two games. However, the Royals have a decent roster with a good mix of youth and experience. RR will start as slight favorites owing to home conditions, but they will be wary of MS Dhoni and Co.

With both teams eager to strengthen their push for a top-four finish, another interesting game is on the cards in Jaipur.

RR vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 37

The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 37th match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 37

Date and Time: April 27th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RR vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 37

The previous game saw only 298 runs being scored across both innings. While the pitch was on the slower side, it was the pacers who did most of the damage, accounting for eight out of the 13 wickets to fall in the previous game. The powerplay phase saw no wickets fall across both innings. Although chasing could be the preferred decision upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the game.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

1st-innings score: 154

2nd-innings score: 144

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

RR vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana and Maheesh Pathirana.

RR vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (7 matches, 244 runs, Average: 34.86)

Jos Buttler has been brilliant in the IPL since last season. He has 244 runs in seven matches this season at an average of 34.68. Although he comes into the game on the back of two failures, Buttler remains one of the best batters in the competition, making him a top pick for your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ajinkya Rahane (5 matches, 209 runs, SR: 199.05)

Ajinkya Rahane has been the surprise package with the bat this season, scoring 209 runs in five matches, with his strike rate of 199.05 truly standing out this season. With Rahane having a good record in Jaipur as well, he is a good addition to your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 17.60)

Ravindra Jadeja has been in fine form this season with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging just 17.60 and has also added value with the bat.

Given the conditions on offer and his form, Jadeja is a must-have in your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (7 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 18.83)

Yuzvendra Chahal has not disappointed this season, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches so far. He is averaging 18.83 and comes into this game on the back of a good performance against the Royal Challengers as well.

With Chahal likely to enjoy the conditions in Jaipur, he is a must-have in your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another in-form player for the Super Kings this season. He has 270 runs in seven innings with two fifties and an average of 45 to his credit. Gaikwad is also one of the better players of spin in this competition, holding him in good stead.

Given his recent form, Gaikwad is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been impressive for the Royals this season with 227 runs in seven matches. Jaiswal is averaging 32.43 at the top of the order and has consistently come up with 30-plus scores.

Given his skill set against both pace and spin, Jaiswal could be a brilliant captaincy selection for your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yashasvi Jaiswal 227 runs in 7 matches Jos Buttler 244 runs in 7 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 270 runs in 7 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 12 wickets in 7 matches Trent Boult 9 wickets in 6 matches

RR vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 37

Trent Boult has been brilliant with the new ball this season, consistently picking up wickets and also bowling maidens. He has nine wickets in six matches at an average of 21.22.

Given his expertise and experience, Boult is a fine choice for your RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

