RR vs CSK IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 22nd, 2020

Rajasthan Royals are in action for the first time this season as they face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Match 4 of IPL 2020.

The MS Dhoni-led Super Kings came up trumps against arch rivals Mumbai Indians in the season opener, courtesy twins fifties from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis.

Despite facing a few personnel concerns ahead of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings look well on course for another successful campaign, although it is still early days in the tournament.

Their opponents, Rajasthan Royals are also facing a few concerns of their own at the moment. With Ben Stokes' availability still up in the air, Jos Buttler's extended quarantine period has left Rajasthan Royals a tad short-handed ahead of their IPL opener.

However, Steve Smith can call upon a very talented roster with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag touted as ones to watch out for, this season.

Both league games between the two sides in IPL 2019 were nail-biting finishes which resulted in CSK wins. If those games are any indication of things to come, one would ideally fancy another Super Kings victory, although one cannot write-off RR's chances, especially with the likes of Jofra Archer and David Miller set to the don the pink of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

With two valuable points on offer, a cracking encounter awaits at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande/Rahul Tewatia and Tom Curran

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 22nd September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

An excellent batting surface is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the average first innings batting score in IPL 2014 being 158. The ball should come on better under lights, though the conditions shouldn't change too much across both innings.

While the seamers could get the new ball to swing, the spinners will hold the key in the middle phases

Teams chasing at this venue have enjoyed more success and both teams would ideally look to field first with anything between 160-170 being a competitive score.

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Deepak Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith