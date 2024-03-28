RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 9

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) square off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals won their first game against Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs while Delhi Capitals suffered a four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings. Royals are ranked second in the points table while the Capitals find themselves at the eighth spot.

RR vs DC Match Details

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will square off in the ninth match of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 pm IST, after which the match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST. For live updates, viewers can tune in to the Sportskeeda Live Score section for the latest score and commentary.

RR vs DC, 9th Match

Date and Time: March 28, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been a balanced one. The last game played here witnessed a high-scoring match with 170+ runs from both teams. The batters can enjoy batting at this surface while the pacers also might get some help from the track.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rajasthan Royals - L W L W W

Delhi Capitals - L L W L L

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

No injury updates are available

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & Wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje has returned to the squad after missing the first game

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler had a poor start to his 2024 IPL campaign, scoring 11 off nine in the first game, including two boundaries. However, he is expected to bounce back strongly in the upcoming game, as his ability to score runs at pace cannot be judged solely based on the previous match.

Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in fantastic form this year. He scored a quick-fire knock of 24 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 200, comprising three fours and a six. He will be eager to add more runs to his tally in the next game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel

Axar Patel will be an important pick in today’s game as he will be the one threat to the right-handed studded lineup of Rajasthan Royals. He can also bat in the middle order and anchor the innings for his side. He failed to pick up a wicket in the previous game but scored 21 off 13 with three boundaries.

Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has been a wicket-taking bowler for the Capitals in the opening and death overs. He secured two wickets in the previous game while conceding 43 runs. He has bagged five wickets in as many matches against RR.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Captain

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh plays a versatile role for the Capitals, opening the batting and contributing with three to four overs of bowling. He scored 20 off 12 in the previous game, striking at 166.67. However, he went wicketless.

Marsh's performance against RR has been outstanding, having accumulated 124 runs and claimed two wickets in three matches. Hence, making him the captain of your RR vs DC Dream11 teams would be wise.

Vice-captain

David Warner

David Warner possesses the potential to score big runs during the powerplay, often setting the stage for his team with a strong start. He scored 29 off 21 in the last game, including three fours and two sixes.

Warner has mustered 534 runs in 15 games against RR, averaging 38, which makes him a top choice for the vice-captain in today’’s game.

5-Must Picks for RR vs DC, 9th Match

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Trent Boult (RR)

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

The pitch offers assistance to both the batters as well as the pacers. Spinners are expected to play a minor role in the game. So, keeping that in mind, making opening batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain would be a strategic move.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Head-to-head

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batter: David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Grand League

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shai Hope

Batter: David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma