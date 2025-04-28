RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 28, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals' campaign could've worn a completely different look at this point, but three successive defeats, all of them in close run-chases which they should've won, see them one loss away from being officially eliminated from the competition.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Gujarat Titans are coasting this season, with six wins in eight matches, and a win tonight should see them retake their spot at the top of the points table. They comfortably beat the Royals in the reverse fixture and would want to do the double over them.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is RR's most in-form batter coming into this match.

Arguably RR's most in-form player coming into this game, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is the best Dream11 captaincy option on paper from the Royals. The southpaw has scored 249 runs in his last four innings, with back-to-back scores in the 70s in his last two matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

While Jaiswal's record against the Gujarat Titans isn't the best, he likes batting at Jaipur, averaging close to 40 at the venue and scoring at a strike rate of close to 150. While he won't have it easy against GT's efficient bowling attack, Jaiswal's terrific powerplay batting makes it easier for him to register Dream11 hauls and makes him a solid captaincy option for this match.

GT's highest run-scorer of the season, Sai Sudharsan, has the opportunity to add more runs to his tally tonight. He enjoyed batting against the Royals in the reverse fixture, stroking his way to a 53-ball 82, and looked completely at ease against the RR bowlers.

While the Jofra Archer threat remains for any batter that plays against the Royals, Sudharsan has the technical solidity and game awareness to play him out and put away any loose balls. He has shown remarkable maturity at the crease and his shot selection has been immaculate.

He's a very dependable Dream11 captaincy choice in this fixture.

Former RR talisman Jos Buttler should enjoy a solid outing at his former home ground tonight. Buttler has fit right in at No. 3 for the Gujarat Titans, and his terrific form has played a major part in their success in the first half of the season. Buttler has scored 356 runs in eight innings at an average of 71.20 and a strike rate of 165.58.

He knows the Sawai Mansingh Stadium quite well, and averages 45.2 in 20 innings at this ground. RR's bowling outside the powerplay phases hasn't been the best, with Sandeep Sharma's form dictating the eventual outcome of their bowling innings.

Buttler could wreak havoc against this disjointed RR side and is a destructive Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

