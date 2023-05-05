RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 5th, 2023

It is now time for match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a loss in their last game when they faced the Mumbai Indians. On the back of a scintillating ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals posted a mammoth 212 on the board. The bowlers then failed to back up their batters as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Gujarat Titans are also coming off a loss in their previous fixture. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Delhi Capitals to 130/8. Hardik Pandya scored 59* but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 125/6 to fall five short of the target.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RR vs GT game.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) - 8.5 credits

Ravichandran Ashwin in action (Image Courtesy: IPL T20)

Ravichandran Ashwin has been good with the ball for the Royals in IPL 2023. The off-spinner has grabbed 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20. He returned figures of 2/27 in his four overs in RR’s last game against MI, where over 400 runs were scored.

Ashwin’s experience will play a crucial role when the Royals take the field tonight. The track in Jaipur favors the spinners and Ashwin will play a vital role in the upcoming RR vs GT encounter.

#2 Mohammed Shami (GT) - 8.5 credits

Mohammed Shami was brilliant against the Capitals (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mohammed Shami has been brilliant for the Gujarat Titans. He played a big role in them lifting the title last year and continues to do the same in this year’s IPL. Shami was exceptional in the powerplay against the Delhi Capitals in their last game. He finished with figures of 4/11 in his four overs.

Shami’s ability to swing the new ball both ways makes him lethal and is certainly one to look forward to in the RR vs GT game. He has already picked up 17 wickets at 14.53 and will look to add a few more to his tally today.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 8.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action (Image Courtesy: IPL T20)

Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a batting masterclass against the Mumbai Indians in RR’s last game. He hit Mumbai bowlers all around the park and brought up his maiden ton in the IPL. He hit 16 fours and eight maximums in his knock of 62-ball 124.

Jaiswal has amassed 428 runs in nine matches so far and is giving his side solid starts in this year’s IPL. The southpaw is in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the RR vs GT clash.

