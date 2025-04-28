RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 47

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gujarat Titans are currently placed second on the points table with six wins of their eight matches. They won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their nine matches. They are almost out of the tournament.

The two teams have played a total of 7 head-to-head matches. Gujarat Titans have won six matches while Rajasthan Royals have won only one.

RR vs GT Match Details

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 28 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs GT, 47th Match

Date and Time: 28th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 358 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

RR vs GT Form Guide

RR - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

GT - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

RR vs GT Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (impact)

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma (impact)

RR vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 356 runs in the last eight matches. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 417 runs in the last eight matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Wanindu Hasaranga and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 234 runs in the last nine matches. Washington Sundar is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 16 wickets in the last eight matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and has exceptional records. He has smashed 417 runs in the last eight matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is another crucial pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 356 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 47th Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler

Prasidh Krishna

Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Jurel

Batters: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Sudharsan, N Rana

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, R Parag

Bowlers: M Siraj, P Krishna, J Archer

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Jurel

Batters: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Sudharsan, N Rana, V Suryavanshi

All-rounders: R Parag

Bowlers: M Siraj, P Krishna, J Archer

