RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both the Titans and Royals have won three out of their first four IPL 2022 matches and are on course for a top-four finish. While the GT's balance and depth have saved them on a couple of occasions, Rajasthan's big guns have fired consistently to hold them in good stead. Although Gujarat also boast some big names themselves, they will start as slight underdogs. With some of the best T20 players taking to the field, a thrilling encounter beckons in Mumbai.

RR vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen/James Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldip Sen, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

RR vs GT, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 14th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the DY Patil Sports Academy, a good batting pitch is expected. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. However, there will be enough turn available for the spinners to keep them interested. Dew could be a factor in the second innings of the match, with both teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s RR vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 despite starting strongly. The RR captain is a good player of both pace and spin, with his records also suggesting the same. Against the likes of Rashid and Lockie, RR will need Samson to come up with a big one, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been the standout batter for Gujarat Titans with a couple of match-winning knocks at the top of the order. The Gujarat Titans opener will be keen to sustain his form with another big performance at the expense of RR. With Rajasthan posing a strong spin threat, Gill's role becomes all the more important and makes him a must-have in your RR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders in the game and has started to take up more responsibility with both the bat and ball for Gujarat Titans. Hardik has shown glimpses of his explosive batting ability while his bowling has improved over the last few games. With his skill-set bound to have a say in this game, he is a good addition to your RR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has hit the ground running for RR in IPL 2022 with 11 wickets in four matches. The leg-spinner has been brilliant in the middle overs with his experience and accuracy serving him well. Given his form and GT's fragile middle order, he is expected to be amongst the wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 286 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 327 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 359 points

Important stats for RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 218 runs in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 72.67

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.83

Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.45

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

