RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 48

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs GT Dream11 prediction.

The Gujarat Titans are the team to beat this season with six wins in nine matches. The likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami have stepped up for the defending champions, who are on course for a top-four finish.

They face an equally impressive Rajasthan Royals side that have five wins in nine matches. While their bowling attack has stepped up at times of need, it has been all about Yashasvi Jaiswal on the batting front.

The reverse fixture saw the Rajasthan Royals pull off a stunning win courtesy of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer's pyrotechnics with the bat. If the previous game is any indication of things to come, another thrilling encounter beckons between last year's finalists in Rajasthan.

RR vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 48

RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 48

Date and Time: May 5th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RR vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 48

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a good batting track, with the average first-innings score reading 177 this season. The previous game also saw the home side Rajasthan Royals breach the 200-run mark. There has not been much help on offer for the spinners despite aggregate figures of 18-0-153-7 in the previous game. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss with dew likely to come into play.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

1st-innings score: 177

2nd-innings score: 157

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

RR vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma

RR vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (9 matches, 289 runs, Average: 32.11)

Jos Buttler has been in decent form this season, scoring 289 runs in nine matches. However, he has lost his way of late with only 85 runs in his last five outings.

But Buttler has an IPL average and strike rate of 39.00 and 148.64, holding him in good stead and making him a good pick for your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (9 matches, 339 runs, Average: 37.67)

Shubman Gill is the Gujarat Titans' top run-scorer this season with 339 runs in nine matches. While he is averaging 37.67, Gill also has a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Gill being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (8 matches, 213 runs, 2 wickets)

Hardik Pandya has found some form with scores of 28, 66, 13, 26, and 59 in his last five outings. Overall, Hardik has 213 runs and two wickets in eight matches, holding him in good stead.

Given the conditions on offer and his form, Pandya is a must-have in your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 23.40)

Trent Boult has had his moments this season with 10 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 23.40 and has been particularly impressive with the new ball.

With Boult boasting an IPL strike rate of 19.19, he is a fine addition to your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been decent with the ball this season, picking up 15 wickets in nine matches. Although Rashid has been a touch expensive with the ball, he is averaging 20.53 this season.

With Rashid capable of picking up wickets consistently and scoring quick runs down the order, he is a top captaincy pick for your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the talk of the town in the IPL and for good reason. Jaiswal has 428 runs in nine matches and has scores of 44, 47, 77, and 124 coming into the game.

Given his explosiveness at the top of the order and his form, Jaiswal is a decent choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yashasvi Jaiswal 428 runs in 9 matches Jos Buttler 289 runs in 9 matches Shubman Gill 339 runs in 9 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 12 wickets in 9 matches Rashid Khan 15 wickets in 9 matches

RR vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 48

Yuzvendra Chahal has not been in the best of form of late, proving to be expensive with the ball. Chahal has 12 wickets in nine matches this season, holding him in good stead. With Chahal due for a big performance and capable of picking up wickets consistently, he is a decent choice as a differential pick for your RR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan (c)

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill (vc), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan

