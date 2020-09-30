RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to square off in Match 12 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

Both teams come into this game on the back of convincing wins.

RR dispatched of KL Rahul and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) thanks to a brilliant renaissance act by Rahul Tewatia, who was ably supported by Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. The win over KXIP came mere days after their mauling of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and this game might prove to be a real test away from the short boundaries at Sharjah.

KKR, on the other hand, fell to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game, but followed it up with a well-controlled chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan played calculated knocks, while Pat Cummins showed signs of returning to form.

RR and KKR have made decent starts to the competition, and Dinesh Karthik will want to be the man to hand the former their first loss in IPL 2020. Ahead of the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 game, here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Nitish Rana

Rana has been in excellent touch in IPL 2020, but hasn't gotten a big score yet

In the 2 games that he has played so far, Nitish Rana has looked in excellent touch, although he hasn't quite managed to convert his starts into a big score. With Sunil Narine's struggles at the top of the order giving him a significant amount of time in the middle during the powerplay, the classy southpaw could make his mark against RR.

The RR bowling lineup hasn't looked too good despite a plethora of options at Steve Smith's disposal, and although their figures might be tainted by the run-fests that games at Sharjah are, Rana will fancy his chances against them.

RR also have two leg-spinners - Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia - who are guaranteed to be part of their playing XI, and Rana would be licking his lips at the prospect of facing them. The 26-year-old is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world

After serving an extended quarantine period due to travelling with his family members, Jos Buttler made his IPL 2020 debut against KXIP. The game didn't go to plan for him, as he looked out of sorts before finding Sarfaraz Khan at short mid-wicket.

Buttler would've had a number of net sessions since that game, and would surely be in better touch now. The Englishman has been a revelation for RR at the top of the order, and he could finally make an impression in IPL 2020 in this game against KKR.

With his opening partner Steve Smith in splendid form and bound to take some pressure off him, Buttler is an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Andre Russell

Andre Russell has flown under the radar in IPL 2020 so far

One of the major talking points surrounding KKR's roster ahead of IPL 2020, Andre Russell has had an understated tournament so far. The big West Indian failed in the first game against MI, in which he was tasked with too much after coming in with the required run rate rapidly skyrocketing.

Russell didn't get to bat in the second game against SRH, but an encouraging feature of his performance in the match was his accurate death bowling. The 2-time MVP nailed yorkers and mixed them up with well-disguised slower balls, and with Cummins bowling three overs in the powerplay, held the KKR bowling innings together at the death.

Russell is due a big knock at the earliest, and could also contribute significantly with the ball. The explosive all-rounder is the best candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 game.