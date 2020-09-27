RR vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face off in Match 9 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

KL Rahul's KXIP suffered a heart-breaking Super Over loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first IPL 2020 game, with them failing to chase 1 run off the final 3 balls of their innings and then capitulating in the one-over eliminator.

However, they showed great resilience in their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to register a massive 97-run victory. Captain Rahul was the star of the show as he scored a record-breaking unbeaten 132.

RR, on the other hand, surprised everyone by picking apart MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their first match of IPL 2020. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer were the standout performers for RR, as all three players took advantage of the short boundaries in Sharjah.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win that would've given them great confidence, and a cracking encounter is in store for us in Match 9 of IPL 2020.

Here are 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#3 Jofra Archer

Will Jofra Archer be more of an all-rounder in the absence of Ben Stokes?

A differential pick due to the fact that Dream11 is generally skewed towards batsmen and all-rounders, Jofra Archer might just sneak into the latter category at least in the minds of the RR management. The Englishman hit Lungi Ngidi for 4 consecutive sixes in the final over of the RR innings in their first IPL 2020 game, and excelled with the ball as well.

Archer has proved to be very difficult to get away both with the new ball and at the death in the IPL, and he will have to be at his best against the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Glenn Maxwell. The express quick might even be promoted up the order after his exploits in the previous game.

Archer is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell needs to get back amongst the runs immediately

Glenn Maxwell has looked woefully out of nick in IPL 2020, and has registered single-figure scores in both his games. But the Australian's record in the UAE is too good to be ignored, and the short boundaries in Sharjah could mean that he finally breaks free from his shackles.

Maxwell's inconsistency must concern a KXIP middle order that is heavily reliant on him, but they will take heart from the fact that he scored a hundred in the ODI series against England before IPL 2020.

Maxwell is another good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#1 Steve Smith

Steve Smith got back to form against CSK

Steve Smith's performance in the game against CSK might have been overshadowed by Sanju Samson's pyrotechnics, but the RR captain anchored the innings to perfection after promoting himself to an opening role.

The Australian has shown the tendency to get runs in clumps in the past, and with Robin Uthappa looking out of form and Ben Stokes absent, he will have to shoulder much of the responsibility in the middle order.

Smith will probably drop down to either No. 3 or No. 4 in this game due to the arrival of Jos Buttler, but he is still an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.