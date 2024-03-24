RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 4

The 4th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Lucknow SuperGiants (LKN) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals had a decent IPL 2023 season as they won seven of their 14 matches, finishing fifth in the points table. This year their squad looks more well-prepared. Lucknow SuperGiants, on the other hand, lost last year's Eliminator match to Mumbai Indians by 81 runs. This year they will be looking forward to putting their hands on the trophy.

These two sides have locked horns three times, and Rajasthan Royals have dominated Lucknow SuperGiants in two matches. Last time when these two teams met, Lucknow SuperGiants won by 10 runs.

RR vs LKN Match Details

The 4th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs LKN, 4th Match

Date and Time: 24th March 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur supports batters as well as spinners. Batting is relatively easier in the second innings at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Rajasthan Royals and Royals Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 230 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets. The team batting first has won only 3 of the last 11 matches here.

RR vs LKN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W L W L L

LKN - L W W W L

RR vs LKN Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul ©, Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

RR vs LKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has a superb venue average of 46, smashing 604 runs in 15 matches. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed at an average of 48 against Rajasthan Royals.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 291 runs in just 9 matches at this venue. He has also smashed 85 runs in two head-to-head matches. Kyle Mayers is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ravichandran Ashwin

Marcus Stoinis and Ravichandran Ashwin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Krunal Pandya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with the bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal. The pitch conditions will heavily favor pacers. Trent Boult is another good bowler who has taken five wickets in the last three head-to-head matches.

RR vs LKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially on this batting pitch. He has smashed 85 runs in the two head-to-head matches. This makes him the best captain option.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Lucknow SuperGiants and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He was back in form in the SA20 League and is expected to continue the same here.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs LKN, 4th Match

Jos Buttler

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Quinton de Kock

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, Q de Kock, KL Rahul, S Samson

Batters: Y Jaiswal, K Mayers

All-rounders: M Stoinis, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Y Chahal, T Boult, R Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, Q de Kock, KL Rahul, S Samson, N Pooran

Batters: Y Jaiswal, D Padikkal

All-rounders: R Ashwin

Bowlers: Y Chahal, T Boult, R Bishnoi