RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 24, 2024  

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in Match No.3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the contest.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, won the title back in 2008, but have struggled since then. The Super Giants, on the other hand, made it through to the Eliminator both times in 2022 and 2023, but crumbled in the Eliminator.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RR vs LSG game:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 8.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR. Courtesy: IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal has grown in stature in the last 12 months. Last season, he broke KL Rahul’s record for the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. He broke made the record for most runs by an uncapped batter in a single edition of the T20 tournament. Recently, he scored over 700 runs. Fantasy users should include him in their teams for the RR vs LSG Dream11 match.

#2 KL Rahul (LSG) – 9 credits

KL Rahul of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

KL Rahul has been a prolific run-scorer for the Super Giants over the last couple of seasons. He has opened the batting and has chipped in with runs on a consistent basis. Rahul missed most of the last season due to injury and would want to hit his straps right from the outset. He recently recovered from a quadriceps injury and fantasy users should pick him in their RR vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 9 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR. Courtesy: IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal has done well for the Royals in the seasons he has played for the Jaipur-based franchise. Last season, finished as the top wicket-taker for his team after he picked up 21 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.17. Chahal is also the all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. He should not be left out of RR vs LSG Dream11 teams.

