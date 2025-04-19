RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 19, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) battle it out with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals are in desperate need of a win here after suffering their fifth defeat in seven games against DC on Wednesday night from a clear winning position. They'll hope that the return to their home ground provides them with some better returns.

LSG, meanwhile, were thoroughly outplayed by CSK on Monday, but with four wins in seven outings, Rishabh Pant and Co. will back themselves to pick up another win here.

The large ground dimensions and balanced surface should lead to an exciting contest between the bat and the ball. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

Rishabh Pant ended his poor run of form with a half-century against CSK on Monday.

Not many would've expected the LSG skipper's name to be on this list, but after a half-century against CSK on Monday that revived his form, the southpaw could be a potential left-field Dream11 captaincy option in this match.

Pant displayed his full array of shots against the CSK bowling lineup, and while his batting against Noor Ahmad wasn't the best, he's unlikely to face that level of spin against a relatively struggling RR bowling unit.

Pant loves playing against RR - 400 runs in 11 innings, averaging 50.00 at a strike rate of 160.6, and has also liked playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While he may not be the most popular Dream11 captaincy choice, Rishabh Pant could be an effective one for this fixture.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

After a rare failure with the bat against CSK, Nicholas Pooran will look to get back to plundering the runs against an RR bowling lineup that has been put under the pump in recent matches. While some of the RR bowlers do have a positive match-up against Pooran, they've surely never gone up against this version of the Caribbean powerhouse, who has looked indomitable throughout this season.

Pooran has scored 105 runs at an average of 52.2 in four innings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The relatively larger dimensions of this stadium may worry other batters, but not Pooran, who's hitting sixes directly into the back rows of the stands.

He's very likely to be the most popular Dream11 armband choices, and there's a pretty good reason why.

RR's most in-form batter coming into this fixture is the young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal. After a scratchy start to the tournament, the 23-year-old has found form in the last couple of matches, smashing three half-centuries in his previous four outings, including a 75 against RCB at the same venue last week.

Jaiswal has a good record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and more importantly, he enjoys solid individual match-ups against the LSG bowlers. He can especially be quite ruthless in the powerplay against hit-me deliveries from pacers, which the LSG bowlers have bowled quite a lot of.

He's the perfect batter to take on this LSG bowling lineup, and could have a big score on his hands tonight, both on the scorecard and in your Dream11 teams.

