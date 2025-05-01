RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 1, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The hosts are still flying high from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's magnificent hundred that led to the win against GT, and they'll look to make it two wins in two and stop MI's winning run. These two teams have produced some of IPL's most memorable contests, and at a venue that has usually produced a balanced contest between the bat and the ball, another fascinating encounter awaits.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

#3 Sandeep Sharma (BOWL) (RR)

Sandeep Sharma's economy rate and quality of bowling have had a great deal of influence on the result of the match for the Rajasthan Royals. The seamer, who was retained as an uncapped player by RR, is arguably their most important bowler, who bowls all the tough overs in the game such as the final over of the powerplay and at the death.

Sandeep has an excellent record against MI, picking up 24 wickets against them in 16 matches at a stellar economy rate of 7.48, and that includes a five-wicket haul last season. While his season has been a mixed bag so far, his impressive numbers against MI, and his wicket-taking role in the team makes him a decent Dream11 differential tonight.

Proteas all-rounder Corbin Bosch made his IPL debut in MI's win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The pace-bowling all-rounder was signed as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams and gave a good account of himself, bowling a tight spell of 1/23 in four overs, also playing a very handy cameo with the bat.

His role in the team is to operate in the middle and death overs, an ideal time for wicket-taking against the top-heavy RR batting unit. His pace and bounce could cause trouble for some of their batters, with his point-scoring potential with the bat also adding to his Fantasy points ceiling.

A complete all-rounder who could end up with a fair few wickets in his tally in this match, Bosch could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this match.

Tilak Varma could star with the bat for MI tonight.

Despite MI's rollicking form coming into this fixture, Tilak Varma's form hasn't quite hit the heights that fans have grown accustomed to expect from him. While his numbers still makes for decent reading - 239 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 140.58, a lack of batting opportunities and only one 50+ score in his last five outings has dented his Dream11 ownership.

However, Tilak enjoys batting against RR, scoring 220 runs in five innings against them at an average of 55, also smashing a 65-run knock the last time he played at Jaipur. He tends to perform better in away matches than at home, and with some of the MI batters having unfavorable matchups today, Tilak's role with the bat could definitely increase.

Like Tristan Stubbs has shown this season, quality batters can score Dream11 points easily even if they bat in the middle-order, and Tilak could be a strong differential pick in your teams for this fixture.

