RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

Punjab Kings started their season on the right note, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in front of their home crowd. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Arshdeep Singh were brilliant for the Punjab Kings, who will be keen to sustain their bright start to the campaign.

Their opponents Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2023 season with a dominant win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), courtesy of a brilliant all-round performance. They have a well-balanced side to fall back on and will start as the favorites in this encounter.

With both sides looking to keep their winning start alive, a cracking contest beckons in Guwahati.

RR vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 8

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the eighth match of IPL 2023 in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: April 5th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (54 off 22 in the previous game vs SRH)

Jos Buttler had a terrific start to his IPL 2023 campaign, scoring a 22-ball 54 against the Sunrisers. He has a brilliant IPL record with an average and a strike rate of 40.07 and 150.81, respectively.

Given his form and ability, Buttler is a top pick for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50 off 32 in the previous game vs KKR)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, like Jos Buttler, started his season with a match-winning fifty, albeit against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajapaksa is a talented left-hander who is known for his explosive batting ability against spin.

With Rajapaksa likely to continue batting at No. 3, he is a good addition to your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (26 off 17 & 1/38 in the previous game vs KKR)

Sam Curran showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 26 runs and picking up a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While Curran is likely to be used as a floater in the Punjab Kings batting unit, it is his bowling prowess that holds him in high regard.

With Curran bound to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a must-have in your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in the previous game vs SRH)

Yuzvendra Chahal comes into this game on the back of a four-wicket haul against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Chahal has a terrific record in IPL cricket with 170 wickets at an average of 21.42.

With the conditions likely to suit Chahal, he is a decent pick for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the top run-scorers in IPL history with 6283 runs in 207 matches. The southpaw is known for his ability to score big runs with 49 scores of fifty or more in his IPL career.

With Dhawan also scoring a 29-ball 40 in the previous game against Kolkata, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson scored a fifty in his previous IPL 2023 outing, scoring 55 runs in 32 balls. Samson is a decent player of both pace and spins with his strike rate of 136.16 holding him in good stead.

With Samson in good form coming into the game, he is a viable captaincy pick for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sam Curran 26(17) in the previous match Jos Buttler 54(22) in the previous match Sanju Samson 55(32) in the previous match Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17 in the previous match Arshdeep Singh 3/19 in the previous match

RR vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 8

Arshdeep Singh had figures of 3/19 in three overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-arm seamer is capable of picking up wickets across all phases and is known for his death-bowling skills.

With Arshdeep in good form, he is a decent pick for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

