RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 13, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The last time the two sides met at this venue, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler both scored centuries, but it was the latter's ton that mattered more, with RR securing a comfortable six-wicket victory. However, both teams wear completely different looks coming into this match.
RCB have made a better start to the season than RR, but a defeat today will see both teams level on points. In what should be a hard-fought game, let's look at three players who could be good Dream11 differential picks.
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match
#3 Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (RR)
Left-arm mystery spinner Kumar Karthikeya could be an interesting Dream11 differential to include in your teams. The 27-year-old spinner from Madhya Pradesh got his start in the IPL playing for MI, but he could be quite a useful asset to RR this year.
Karthikeya picked up the wicket of the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh to set PBKS back in their run chase in his last outing and is very likely to return to RR's playing XI for this match.
Barring Rajat Patidar, the rest of the RCB middle order has struggled against spin, and with the cushion of some long boundaries and a slowish track, Kumar could have a successful outing, making him a decent differential option on Dream11.
#2 Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB)
Former RR man Devdutt Padikkal could be an interesting addition to your Dream11 teams. The southpaw has had a mostly disappointing campaign so far for RCB, with a top score of 37 against MI at the Wankhede. While he has struggled against high pace, Padikkal could have a better outing at this more spin-friendly venue.
Any batter is a potential game-changer on Dream11 in this current Fantasy Points System, and someone who bats at No.3 has quite a high points ceiling, even if there are doubts over their form. Padikkal is a risky selection for this match but could also be a rewarding differential pick.
#1 Dhruv Jurel (WK) (RR)
After a terrific 70 against SRH to start IPL 2025, Dhruv Jurel has found the going tough, adding only 50 runs in the next four games. He is also not donning the gloves anymore with Samson's return to fitness, and the above factors appear to have contributed to his drop in Dream11 ownership.
However, he is a technically solid and powerful batter who will play a crucial role today for RR. Lots of middle-order batters have secured sizeable Dream11 point hauls this season, and Jurel could be one of them. He is a powerful differential option in this game.
