RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 60

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction.
Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways in the previous game, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of a Yashasvi Jaiswal special. Although they have only two wins in their last seven matches, the Royals have a formidable batting unit that ranks amongst the best.
They are up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have lost their way of late. They have only one win in their last four matches but the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were impressive in their last outing.
Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Royals will bank on home conditions to come through for them. With both sides eager to seal a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Jaipur.
RR vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 60
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 60th match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 60
Date and Time: May 14th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
RR vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 60
The average first-innings score reads 171 this season, indicating a decent batting track. The previous game at this venue saw 214 being chased down with the bowlers finding little to no help. While pacers have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets, there should be some help available for the spinners as well. Although chasing will be the preferred option, h the pitch is not likely to change much during the course of the game.
Record in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium
1st-innings score: 171
2nd-innings score: 163
Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2
Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2
RR vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match
Rajasthan Royals injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.
Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Sandeep Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news
No new injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.
RR vs RCB Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jos Buttler (12 matches, 392 runs, Average: 32.67)
Jos Buttler has had his moments this season, scoring 392 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 32.67 with a couple of fifties to his name as well.
Given his record against the Royal Challengers, Buttler is a must-have in your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Shimron Hetmyer (12 matches, 219 runs, Average: 36.50)
Shimron Hetmyer has been decent in a middle-order role for the Royals this season. He has 219 runs in 12 matches this season, averaging 36.50 with the bat. He also has a batting strike in excess of 140, holding him in good stead.
Given his explosiveness with the bat, Hetmyer is a decent pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Glenn Maxwell (11 matches, 330 runs, SR: 186.44)
Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant for the Royal Challengers this season, scoring 330 runs in 11 matches. He is striking at a brilliant 186.44 in the middle order, holding him in high regard.
With Maxwell capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a good pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Yuzvendra Chahal (12 matches, 21 wickets, Average: 16.90)
Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition. He has 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.90. He has picked up seven wickets in his last two matches, impressing in the death overs in particular.
Given his form, Chahal should be a brilliant addition to your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season with 576 runs in 11 matches. He has six fifties and an average of 57.60 to his credit.
Given his ability to score big runs consistently, Du Plessis is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is not far off the Orange Cap with 575 runs in 12 matches. He is striking at an impressive 167.15 and comes into the game on the back of a sensational 98* against Kolkata Knight Riders.
With Jaiswal in fine touch, he is a viable captaincy pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team
RR vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 60
Mohammed Siraj has been RCB's best bowler this season with 15 wickets in 11 matches. Although his form has tailed off in recent matches, Siraj has an average of 21.07 to his credit.
With Siraj impressing in the reverse fixture between the two sides, he is a fine pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)
All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Ravi Ashwin, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj
