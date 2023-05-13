RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 60

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways in the previous game, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of a Yashasvi Jaiswal special. Although they have only two wins in their last seven matches, the Royals have a formidable batting unit that ranks amongst the best.

They are up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have lost their way of late. They have only one win in their last four matches but the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were impressive in their last outing.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Royals will bank on home conditions to come through for them. With both sides eager to seal a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Jaipur.

RR vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 60

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 60th match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 60

Date and Time: May 14th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why yearly contracts between players and franchises is the way forward in cricket

RR vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 60

The average first-innings score reads 171 this season, indicating a decent batting track. The previous game at this venue saw 214 being chased down with the bowlers finding little to no help. While pacers have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets, there should be some help available for the spinners as well. Although chasing will be the preferred option, h the pitch is not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

1st-innings score: 171

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

RR vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

RR vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (12 matches, 392 runs, Average: 32.67)

Jos Buttler has had his moments this season, scoring 392 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 32.67 with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

Given his record against the Royal Challengers, Buttler is a must-have in your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (12 matches, 219 runs, Average: 36.50)

Shimron Hetmyer has been decent in a middle-order role for the Royals this season. He has 219 runs in 12 matches this season, averaging 36.50 with the bat. He also has a batting strike in excess of 140, holding him in good stead.

Given his explosiveness with the bat, Hetmyer is a decent pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (11 matches, 330 runs, SR: 186.44)

Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant for the Royal Challengers this season, scoring 330 runs in 11 matches. He is striking at a brilliant 186.44 in the middle order, holding him in high regard.

With Maxwell capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a good pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (12 matches, 21 wickets, Average: 16.90)

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition. He has 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.90. He has picked up seven wickets in his last two matches, impressing in the death overs in particular.

Given his form, Chahal should be a brilliant addition to your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season with 576 runs in 11 matches. He has six fifties and an average of 57.60 to his credit.

Given his ability to score big runs consistently, Du Plessis is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is not far off the Orange Cap with 575 runs in 12 matches. He is striking at an impressive 167.15 and comes into the game on the back of a sensational 98* against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Jaiswal in fine touch, he is a viable captaincy pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yashasvi Jaiswal 575 runs in 12 matches Jos Buttler 392 runs in 12 matches Faf du Plessis 576 runs in 11 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 21 wickets in 12 matches Mohammed Siraj 15 wickets in 11 matches

RR vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 60

Mohammed Siraj has been RCB's best bowler this season with 15 wickets in 11 matches. Although his form has tailed off in recent matches, Siraj has an average of 21.07 to his credit.

With Siraj impressing in the reverse fixture between the two sides, he is a fine pick for your RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, click here!

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Ravi Ashwin, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj

Poll : 0 votes