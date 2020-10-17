RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The first game on a double-header Saturday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai.

RR appeared to have got their IPL 2020 campaign on track as Ben Stokes' return coincided with the snapping of a 4-match losing streak, but they squandered the advantage despite being in a commanding position in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). They choked after Stokes and Buttler gave the team an excellent start, with the DC pacers excelling at the death.

RCB, on the other hand, are comfortably placed in the top four of the IPL 2020 points table, but are on the back of a thrilling loss to the Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli's poor captaincy, apart from fifties from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, took the 2014 IPL finalists to only their second win of the season.

Time is fast running out for RR, while RCB will want to ensure that they don't lose momentum by stringing together a couple of losses in a row. We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is yet to truly make his mark on IPL 2020

Fans have been clamouring for RR captain Steve Smith to drop himself, and the name that's on everyone's lips as his replacement is Jos Buttler. However, Smith is a key cog in the RR lineup and although his recent form is certainly a concern, Buttler hasn't fared much better in IPL 2020.

Apart from one excellent innings against the Mumbai Indians, the Englishman has flattered to deceive, and doesn't have a big score to his name despite getting RR off to flying starts. With countryman Ben Stokes for company at the top of the order, Buttler is showing signs of finding the form that he exhibited last year.

With RR's campaign hanging in the balance, the 2008 IPL champions will need Buttler to step up against RCB. He is due a big score and has been in decent form of late, making him a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#2 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers' batting position was the talk of the town in RCB's previous game

One of the major talking points from RCB's previous game against the Kings XI Punjab was AB de Villiers' batting position, as the South African came in as low as No. 6. He lasted only 3 balls at the crease, and RCB captain Virat Kohli won't make the same mistake again (in all probability).

De Villiers' previous game where he actually got a good number of deliveries to face saw him score an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls, and there's no doubt that he's in excellent form. Expected to come in at his favoured No. 4 position and up the ante as usual, the former Proteas skipper is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has opened the batting in IPL 2020

Despite failing with both bat and ball in his first IPL 2020 game, Ben Stokes opened the batting once again and bowled a couple of overs as well in RR's previous game. While his bowling didn't go to plan, he scored a fluent 40+ score that should've been enough to take his team home.

With RR reluctant to play Yashasvi Jaiswal and keen on using Robin Uthappa in the middle order, Stokes should open the innings once more despite the fact that this leaves their lower-middle order looking very thin. The Englishman would've also had some time to roll his arm over in the nets, and he could make an impact in that department as well.

Given how crucial this game will be to RR's fortunes in IPL 2020 and his own importance to the team, Stokes is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.