RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 40 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both teams languish in the bottom half of the IPL 2020 points table at the moment. While RR have 4 wins from 10 games and a net run rate of -0.591, SRH are placed one rung lower in 7th with 3 wins from 9 games and a net run rate of 0.008.

Steve Smith's side are on the back of a 7-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings, with the captain himself and Jos Buttler staying unbeaten to take their team over the line in a chase that started off in poor fashion. With momentum on their side heading into this game, RR will look to mount a late run for the final playoff spot.

SRH, on the other hand, are on a 3-match losing streak, with the first of these losses coming against the same opposition. David Warner's side fell to a heart-breaking Super Over defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, with Lockie Ferguson running through their batting order.

With a lot at stake for both teams, we should witness a highly competitive game in Dubai. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was taken apart by Rahul Tewatia in his final over in the reverse fixture

Since Rahul Tewatia's stunning assault during Rashid Khan's final over in the reverse fixture, the SRH leg-spinner hasn't been at his best in the last couple of games. Although he hasn't been amongst the wickets, he's managed to stay economical.

Rashid was impeccable in his first three overs against the same opposition earlier in IPL 2020, and his role has been made more significant by RR's decision to shore up their middle order. With Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler making up the spine of the RR batting, the Afghanistan captain has his task cut out.

Rashid is far too good a bowler to have a string of poor (by his standards at least) games, and he's a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes hasn't been great at the top of the order, but RR seem likely to persist with him

The Ben Stokes opening experiment hasn't quite gone to plan so far, but given the success Jos Buttler has enjoyed in the middle order, it's likely to continue for another game at the very least. RR's previous game against the Chennai Super Kings saw a top-order collapse, with the English southpaw's bright start cut short by Deepak Chahar.

But Stokes looked good during his short stay at the crease, and threatened to take the game away from MS Dhoni very early on in the chase. With a stable opening partner in Robin Uthappa for company, the all-rounder could finally show why RR trust him to open the innings. Although he hasn't been in great form with the ball, it would be foolish to rule out the possibility of him taking a couple of wickets.

Stokes is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#1 David Warner

David Warner didn't open the innings in SRH's previous game

David Warner came in at No. 4 in the previous game as an injury to Kane Williamson prompted SRH to send the Kiwi skipper to open alongside Jonny Bairstow. But in this game against RR, the SRH captain should move back to his favoured top-order role.

The previous innings that Warner played against RR was a fairly fluent 48, although his nemesis Jofra Archer scalped his wicket once again. The Australian really should've played out Archer, and with his team's season on the line, he'll be careful not to make such mistakes again.

With RR having two leg-spinners who'll turn the ball into him, Warner is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.