SRH v DC, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Delhi Capitals in the match number 20 of the 2021 edition of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 25th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have had contrasting starts to this IPL 2021. While the former are placed sixth on the points table (two points), Delhi occupy the third spot with six points.

SRH finally got over the line in their fourth successive run chase. They lost their first three games and in each of those games, they were in solid positions but somehow managed to bottle it up. However, that wasn’t the case in the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They were chasing just 121 but David Warner and co remained calm and wiped out the chase without too much fuss. With Kane Williamson slotting back in at No. 3, the middle-order remains a worry for SRH.

They may well be without two of their best pacers – T Natarajan who is ruled out of the tournament because of a knee injury and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is struggling with a thigh issue. The other bowlers performed well in the last game but SRH will be in search of consistency. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul will need to step up.

SRH v DC Head to Head

On the other hand, there are not a lot of issues for DC to worry about. Their top-order is firing while the middle-order hasn't really come to the party, they did make a couple of decent contributions. Delhi had flown down from Mumbai to Chennai and the batsmen adapted really well which is a good sign.

Meanwhile, the bowling has blown hot and cold a bit. Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin haven’t really hit their straps yet. The likes of Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav and Amit Mishra have been impressive. Thus, the 2020 finalists will be hoping to continue the good run. Moreover, their record against SRH isn’t the best as they have won just seven games while the David Warner-led side have ended up winning 11 times.

Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Captaincy Picks

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is batting beautifully and seems to be in red-hot form at the moment. The left-handed opener has smashed scores of 85, 9, 92 and 45 so far in this tournament. Dhawan soared high in the Mumbai leg but he also adapted well to the slow nature of the Chepauk wicket. His 45 helped DC break their jinx and five-match losing streak against MI. Thus, he is invariably getting big scores and his catching in the outfield has been brilliant which adds to the points tally. Thus, Dhawan will be a top choice as fantasy captain.

Jonny Bairstow: SRH may have won just one game so far but Jonny Bairstow has put them in winning positions in almost every game. The England top-order batsman has opened the batting in the last two games and has looked like a beast, making scores of 43 and 63 not out. He has amassed 173 runs in four innings which have come at an average of 57.66 and a strike-rate of 132.06. Thus, Bairstow can be backed as fantasy captain.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

SRH v DC Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan

3-Player Team

David Warner, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan

4-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada

11-Player Team

Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Khaleel Ahmed, Amit Mishra

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: http://www.fan2play.com/