SRH v KKR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 11th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are up against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this match number three of the IPL 2021. These are the only two teams with overseas captains in this season of the IPL.

SRH’s consistency has been supreme in the last few years. Since the start of 2016, they have made it to the playoffs every single time and even won it in 2016 before reaching the final in 2018. Last season, they started off sluggishly but picked up pace in the back half to make it to the playoffs. The David Warner-led side faltered in the second qualifier.

This year, SRH have retained their core and have made a couple of good additions to their side. Their middle-order mess which has been a weak link for a few years now seems better placed this time around. With Kane Williamson moving to No. 4, he stabilises the innings and with either of Jason Holder and Mohammad Nabi to follow, it gives that entire middle-order very good shape. The bowling is looking very strong and have all bases covered. Thus, overall, SRH’s side is looking solid and they will be one of the favourites to make it to the playoffs once again (six in a row).

Meanwhile, KKR have done well over the last decade or so. However, they have missed out narrowly on the playoffs berth in the last two seasons. However, it is their inconsistency that has haunted them.

KKR have a slightly wobbly top-order. Shubman Gill is the only constant while the likes of Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine have moved around a bit. However, the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan might provide some stability at No. 3. Moreover, KKR boast of a fiery middle-order and it is one of the best in the tournament in the form of Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Their bowling wears a decent look as well as they have quite a few options in their squad and have good variety as well.

KKR may have a better head to head record over SRH (12-7) but the latter seem to possess a better balanced side this time around.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar/Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

David Warner: There is absolutely no doubt that David Warner is going to be a big choice as fantasy captain. The SRH skipper has become a run-machine in the IPL. He has won the Orange Cap thrice in the last six seasons that he has played. He has aggregated 500 runs or more in each of the seasons that he has been a part of the SRH franchise. Warner scores fifties for fun and he is one of the most bankable players at the top of the order.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell didn’t have his best time in the UAE in the 2020 season of the IPL. He scored just 117 runs and returned with six wickets from the 10 matches that he featured in. However, the West Indian all-rounder is a match-winner and a game-changer in all three facets of the game. Thus, he will be a huge captaincy favourite.

David Warner, Andre Russell

David Warner, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins

David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan

Dinesh Karthik, David Warner, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy

