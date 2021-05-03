SRH v MI, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Mumbai Indians in the 31st match of the 2021 edition of the IPL. It will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the 4th of May, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

The 2021 campaign is quickly sliding down the drain for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 2016 IPL champions sacked David Warner as the captain and even dropped him from the playing XI. Kane Williamson was named as the new captain. But things didn’t change and it seemed to just go from bad to worse.

However, SRH just don’t seem to be in the right space at the moment. The batting relies heavily on the top-order, namely Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. The middle-order continue to fluff their chances and waste solid starts. The bowling, sans Rashid Khan, has been poor as well. They’ve barely looked threatening or wicket-taking and have been expensive.

SRH v MI Head to head

Hyderabad have already lost six out of their seven games and need to win at least the next six out of seven to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Thus, time is running out quickly for them and they need to pull up their socks now.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians would’ve been rejuvenated with a couple of wins. They were clinical against Rajasthan Royals (RR). But it was the Kieron Pollard show against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder smoked a jaw-dropping 87 to take MI to their highest-ever run-chase in the history of the IPL.

Things are starting to come together for the defending champions. Pollard is back in form while Krunal Pandya has made a couple of useful contributions with the bat. The top-order has been consistently firing while the bowling seems be doing well too. Thus, Rohit Sharma and co will be hoping that this is the start of their comeback trail and they can get on a roll from hereon.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been batting beautifully in the recent past. After those big scores against India in the ODI series, he has carried that stupendous touch into the IPL and has been the best batsman for SRH this season so far. The England opening batsman has amassed 248 runs while averaging 41.33 and striking at 141.71. In fact, Bairstow has had just two scores of under 30 in this season. He has been consistently giving those starts at the top. Thus, it will be imperative for Bairstow to continue his form as he is a massive player for SRH, especially in the absence of David Warner. Thus, he will be a top captaincy option.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is batting well and has been getting solid starts in almost every game. He has aggregated 173 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 144.16. In every innings, he looks like a million dollars and sets himself up for a big score. But in the end, the MI No. 3 ends up throwing it away. Yadav has been in good form and a big score seems to be just around the corner. Hence, it’s time for him to stand up and deliver which makes him a good pick as vice-captain.

