SRH v RCB, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game number six of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 14th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

We’re into the second week of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and two fierce captains David Warner and Virat Kohli go head to head in the sixth match. For the second season in a row, the two teams started off contrastingly. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have now lost their first game of the season twice in a row while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to win their first game of the season in successive years.

It was the bowling that cost SRH the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They conceded 187 which was well above par on that Chepauk track which bore a dry look. The middle-order did do their best to chase it down but there were times when they got stuck and couldn’t get going, eventually losing by 10 runs. The failure of the openers, especially that of David Warner haunted SRH’s chances. It’s just one game and the David Warner-led side will be looking to get better as the tournament progresses.

RCB got off to a confident start and the win against Mumbai Indians (MI) will prove to be a big morale-booster. The death-bowling which was a worry ahead of the season opener came to the party as Harshal Patel took a fifer to help RCB make a comeback with the ball. Contributions from Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in the top four set up the run chase before AB de Villiers’ magic took the three-time finalists home.

The SRH-RCB rivalry has been an underrated one but it’s been intense. The two sides have played 18 games in the history of the IPL and some of them have come at crunch situations of the league. However, it is SRH who are ahead with 10 wins while RCB have won 7 games (one no-result).

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner may have got out for just four in the first game against KKR but he has turned into a beast in the IPL in the last 7 years or so. He invariably gets a 50+ score in and around every two innings while playing for SRH. Moreover, his record against RCB while playing for SRH has been magnificent. In 12 innings for SRH against RCB, Warner has aggregated 593 runs while averaging 59.30 which includes seven fifties and one hundred. Hence, he will be a top choice as fantasy captain.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is in top form with the bat and he won RCB the tournament opener against MI. The South African superstar did not play a single competitive game since the completion of the IPL last season and yet, it felt like he didn’t miss a beat. He smashed a stunning 48 off just 27 balls to help RCB hunt down 160. He has a good record against SRH as well – 520 runs at an average of 37.14 and a strike-rate of 157.58. Thus, he can be a good option as fantasy captain.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

SRH v RCB Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

David Warner, Virat Kohli

3-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, AB de Villiers

4-Player Team

David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal

11-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Nabi, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

