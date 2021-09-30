SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 44

Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Club in Sharjah on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings are unbeaten in the UAE leg with three convincing wins. MS Dhoni and co. are within touching distance of sealing a top-two finish and would be keen to confirm it with a win in this fixture. But they face a wounded Sunrisers side who have nothing to lose with Kane Williamson and his men already out of contention for a knockout spot. With both teams eyeing a win but for contrasting reasons, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Sharjah.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sid Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CSK XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood and Deepak Chahar

Match Details

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 44

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah is on the slower side with the bowlers likely to play a more significant role in the game. The batters will look to attack in the powerplay overs, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. However, dew should come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. The pacers will look to take the pace off, although the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SRH vs CSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has blown hot and cold at the top of the order despite consistently getting starts. Although he is yet to come up with a big knock, given his ability against both pace and spin, Saha should get the nod over MS Dhoni in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has returned to form with a couple of good knocks at the top of the order. He has formed a brilliant partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, serving CSK well. Given du Plessis' experience and form, he should be a must-have in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show in CSK's win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, with a blistering cameo in the death overs. Along with his undeniable batting prowess, Jadeja's left-arm spin should prove to be handy on a slow track. With SRH's top-order also boasting no left-handers, Jadeja is another must-have in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been fairly quiet with the ball in the UAE leg despite coming up with economical shifts for SRH. Although CSK have done well to thwart his threat, Rashid should be a handful for them given the turn on offer, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 624 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 622 points

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 518 points

Important Stats for SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis: 394 runs in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 49.25

Rashid Khan: 13 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 18.92

Shardul Thakur: 5 wickets in 3 IPL 2021 matches in UAE, Bowl Average: 15.60

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Sid Kaul, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Priyam Garg, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

