SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 46

According to IPL schedule 2022, the 46th match will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings haven't lived up to expectations this season, with injuries also not being kind to them. Regardless of their poor form, CSK have a decent squad to fall back on and will look to return to winning ways. They face a Sunrisers Hyderabad side who have lost just one out of their last six IPL 2022 games. Riding on the fortunes of their bowling attack, SRH are in the mix for a top-four finish. Although the Sunrisers registered a comfortable win in the reverse fixture, they will be wary of what Ravindra Jadeja and Co. in what promises to be a thriller in Pune.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

CSK XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

SRH vs CSK, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: 1st May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch was a touch on the slower side in the previous game at the venue between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A similar sort of surface is expected once again, with the pacers likely to rule the roost. The fast bowlers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, with there being value for a change of pace and hitting the deck hard. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with dew unlikely to play a huge role in this game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total here.

Today’s SRH vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Although Nicholas Pooran hasn't really fired for SRH, Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma's exploits in the top order will also be have to taken into account. The southpaw should fancy the match-up against possibly two left-arm spinners in the middle overs. With Pooran likely to be used in a floater's role, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the biggest disappointment for CSK in IPL 2022, scoring just one fifty so far. However, he remains their best batting option, with his ability against spin holding him in good stead. With the Chennai Super Kings opener due for a big knock, he could be a brilliant addition to your SRH vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja, like Gaikwad, hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2022. While his bowling performances have been average at best, the onus will be on Jadeja's batting ability to shine through against SRH's pace quartet. Given Jadeja's record against Hyderabad, he is a must-have in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Umran Malik: Umran Malik has been the talk of the town with his searing pace impressing many in the IPL this season. The express pacer will be high on confidence after picking up a fifer in the previous game. With the CSK batters being slightly prone against high-end pace, Malik can be backed to claim a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

T Natarajan (SRH) - 497 points

Umran Malik (SRH) - 554 points

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 445 points

Important stats for SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Sharma - 285 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 35.62

Dwayne Bravo - 14 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.50

Shivam Dube - 247 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 35.29

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and M Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and M Theekshana.

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar