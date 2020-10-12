SRH vs CSK IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits two former IPL champions in Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings with the pair set to lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

It hasn't been the kind of season CSK fans would've been hoping for in IPL 2020. At the halfway mark, CSK languish in the bottom half of the table with just two wins in seven games.

While the likes of Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran have shown glimpses of brilliance with bat and ball respectively, CSK are yet to fire as a unit, which has been their undoing on a couple of occasions. Another cause for concern is their misfiring middle-order with MS Dhoni blowing hot and cold in IPL 2020.

However, the Super Kings, with their backs up against the wall, should go all out for the win with time running out for them.

Similarly, SRH haven't kicked on and their chances were heavily jolted when Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a season-ending injury. In his absence, Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack superbly and the Afghan would hope that his most recent outing against RR only remains an anomaly.

Their batting unit has enjoyed some success with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow delivering the goods consistently. They will need the likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma to step up in the middle order with this being a crucial game for both sides.

The first encounter between these two sides in IPL 2020 saw Priyam Garg smash his maiden IPL fifty although it was overshadowed by Rashid Khan's magical spell of bowling in the middle overs.

However, CSK would be wary of the Afghan wizard this time around with the duo of Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni itching to overturn their team's fortunes with a win on Tuesday.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper although one might fancy a CSK win, especially given the balance of their side. With two valuable points on offer, another cracking encounter beckons in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma/Basil Thampi

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma/Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: October 13th 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down a bit with batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There is enough help on offer for the bowlers with movement off the surface keeping the batsmen on their toes.

The pacers have enjoyed extra bounce and swing early on with the spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground also work in their favour with the batsmen having to rely on strike rotation, more often than not.

Batsmen have looked to bide their time in the middle before launching an attack. Wickets in hand will be crucial to both sides' fortunes with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

Although dew could play a part in this game, both teams would ideally want to bat first on winning the toss. Either way, 170 should be a competitive score at this venue with both teams doing well with the ball in IPL 2020 lately.

