SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 5, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 55th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After their crushing defeat to the Gujarat Titans on Friday, SRH's hopes of making the top 4 have reduced to a slim mathematical possibility. Nevertheless, they'd want to do everything in their power to stay alive, and a big win tonight is of paramount importance.

After a terrific start to the season, three defeats in their last four outings have derailed DC's campaign slightly, and they'll want to regain their winning form with a strong performance tonight.

As both teams search for an all-important win tonight, let's look at three players who could turn out to be solid Dream11 differentials.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has had a predominantly positive impact whenever he played for SRH this season. Whether through his terrific fielding, ambidextrous bowling, or through a cameo with the bat, he has had his moments in the four matches he has played in IPL 2025.

His bowling could come in handy against a DC team that has a left-right combination through their batting order. Moreover, his strong game against spin could come to the fore in the middle order against Axar and Kuldeep, increasing his point-scoring potential.

While not the most explosive batter, Kamindu Mendis is an accomplished run-getter who's due a big score in the IPL, and is a potent Dream11 differential.

Karun Nair will look to return to form tonight.

After an eyeball-capturing start to his latest stint at the Delhi Capitals with an 89 against MI, Karun Nair hasn't been able to put up the big scores consistently. The No. 3 batter has got off to some good starts, but has been guilty of throwing his wicket away.

However, he has been quite adept at putting away bad deliveries, and against an out-of-form SRH bowling attack, Karun could enjoy quite a fruitful evening. While he may not have the best record against the opponent or at the venue, Karun's batting position and attacking intent makes him a strong Dream11 differential for this match.

#1 Ishan Kishan (WK) (SRH)

After scoring a hundred in the first match of the season against RR at this very venue, Ishan Kishan's form has nosedived completely, with the batter scoring only 90 runs in his next nine innings. The southpaw got off to a decent start in their win over CSK, but apart from that, his form has been dismal.

As a result, his Dream11 ownership has greatly deteriorated, but that presents an opportunity for him to be a powerful differential in this fixture. That's because he is one of the few batters in this SRH team to enjoy an outstanding record against DC - 438 runs in 11 innings at an average of 62.6 and a strike rate of 151.

On what should be a good batting surface, there's every chance he returns to form with a wonderful innings tonight and reward his Dream11 backers.

