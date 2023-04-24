SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 24th, 2023  

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 24. The SRH vs DC match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Capitals, led by David Warner, are languishing at the bottom of the table. But they will be feeling a lot better after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, on the other hand, are in danger of heading to the bottom of the table if they lose their next match. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for SRH vs DC. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Aiden Markram (SRH) – 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram has been among the most consistent batters for his team and hence should be picked for the SRH vs DC match. The right-handed batter has notched 121 runs from five matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 157.14. Markram can also bowl handy off-breaks and is more than capable with the ball.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel is currently the second-highest run-scorer for the Capitals. The left-handed batter has scored 148 runs from six games at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 148. He has also picked up four wickets at an average of 33.50. He is a very handy cricketer and fantasy users should definitely pick him for the SRH vs DC match.

#1 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner has arguably been the standout batter for his team. The southpaw has scored 285 runs from six matches at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 120.76. Although it has not been his best season so far, the Aussie has still managed to get runs under his belt. He should be picked for the SRH vs DC match.

