SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 34

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction.

After five losses to start their IPL campaign, the Delhi Capitals finally registered their first win of the season earlier in the week against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav have done well with the bat and ball respectively, they would want their big guns Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh to also step up sooner rather than later.

As for their opponents, SunRisers Hyderabad are on a run of two consecutive losses and will bank on home support to return to winning ways. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the SunRisers might hold the edge owing to home conditions.

With both teams eager for the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 34

SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 34th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 34

Date and Time: April 24th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs DC pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 34

The pitch in Hyderabad is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 181. Although the previous game saw pacers account for 10 out of 15 wickets at the venue, there was some help available for spinners as well. While two out of three matches here thisseason have been won by the team batting first, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 181

2nd-innings score: 151

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

SRH vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar.

SRH vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (16 T20Is, 308 runs, SR: 148.79)

Phil Salt did not have a great IPL debut, scoring only five runs against the Knight Riders. Despite his poor start, Salt is one of the most explosive batters in the world with 308 runs in 16 T20Is.

With a T20I strike rate of 148.79 to his name, Salt is a good pick for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (6 matches, 156 runs, Average: 26.00)

Harry Brook has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season, scoring 156 runs in six matches so far. Since his move to the top of the order, he has scored 130 runs in four outings, including a hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Given his ability against pace, Broook is a top pick for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (6 matches, 127 runs, 4 wickets)

Axar Patel has stepped up with bat and ball for the Capitals this season. He has 127 runs and four wickets to his name, holding him in good stead. With Axar's skill set bound to have a say in this game, he is a good addition to your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Marco Jansen (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.00)

Marco Jansen has been consistent with the ball in hand, picking up six wickets in four matches. He is averaging 14.00 with the ball and has delivered with the bat in the lower-middle order as well.

With the conditions suiting Jansen, he is a top pick for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has not had the best of times in the IPL this season. Tripathi has 146 runs in six matches with an average of nearly 30. He is a decent player of both pace and spin, with his only fifty this season coming in Hyderabad.

Given his ability to score big runs, Tripathi is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has not been able to get going with the bat this season with only six runs in three matches. However, Marsh is one of the most destructive batters in the world with a T20I strike rate of 127.02 to his credit.

With Marsh also doubling up with the ball in hand, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 146 runs in 6 matches David Warner 285 runs in 6 matches Mayank Markande 6 wickets in 3 matches Anrich Nortje 4 wickets in 5 matches Harry Brook 156 runs in 6 matches

SRH vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 34

Anrich Nortje struck some form in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up two wickets and impressing in the death overs. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the competition with his death-bowling skills holding him in high regard. With Nortje looking in good rhythm coming into this game, he could be a fine differential pick for your SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Rahul Tripathi (c), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (vc), Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner (vc), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

