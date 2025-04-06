SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 6, 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad will return to their home venue for a match against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on April 6. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this game, with the start time being 7.30pm IST.

SRH are on a three-match losing streak. They lost against the Lucknow Super Giants, and after that, they lost their away matches against the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Orange Army hold the 10th position in the IPL 2025 points table at the moment.

Meanwhile, their opponents the Gujarat Titans are on a two-match winning streak. The Titans have registered wins against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last two outings. They will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins and rise to the top of the standings.

Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for the match between SRH and GT, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be differential picks in the fantasy contests.

#1 Sherfane Rutherford (BAT) (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford has been the surprise package for the Gujarat Titans team in IPL 2025. The left-handed batter comes in as an Impact Player in the middle-order and swings the bat hard.

Rutherford will enjoy batting in Hyderabad because the conditions favor the batters. A few Dream11 users will be skeptical about picking Rutherford in their teams because of his batting position, but they should note that teams have lost early wickets in Hyderabad due to their aggressive approach.

Even if Rutherford gets around 15-20 balls, he can hit a quickfire 35-40 to score crucial fantasy points, which could prove to be a difference-maker.

#2 Rashid Khan (BOWL) (GT)

Another name from the Gujarat Titans team to feature on the list is Rashid Khan. It is rare to see a fantasy contest where Khan is not among the top picks. However, because of his poor performance in IPL 2025 thus far, Khan has only been selected by 31.12% users in their Dream11 teams at the time of writing.

Fans should note that Khan has enormous experience of playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he was a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad team for a long time. Plus, a top performer like him does not stay out of form for long. Hence, a game-changing performance from the Afghan is on the cards when GT play against SRH.

#3 Harshal Patel (BOWL) (SRH)

Harshal Patel has a habit of taking multiple wickets. Although he has not set the stage on fire yet, Patel is more than capable of being among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2025.

The right-arm pacer won the Purple Cap award in IPL 2024, proving that he knows how to take wickets consistently. If SRH bowl first, Patel could score loads of fantasy points in the Dream11 contests.

Fans should also keep in mind that Patel has decent batting skills as well, and the conditions in Hyderabad will suit the batters. If he gets a chance to bat, he could play a quickfire cameo with the willow.

