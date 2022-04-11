SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 21

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 21st match will see Gujarat Titans (GT) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday.

Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in the competition with three wins in three games. The likes of Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill have excelled in IPL 2022 and will be keen to sustain Gujarat's unbeaten streak. But the debutants face an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad side who come into the game on the back of a big win over CSK. With Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma finding some form, Hyderabad will fancy a win over Gujarat Titans, who will start as the clear favorites.

SRH vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Darshan Nalkande.

Match Details

SRH vs GT, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 11th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy is slightly on the slower side, allowing both the pacers and spinners to make an impact in the game. There isn't much swing available with the new ball, with the pacers likely to revert to a change of pace and hit hard lengths as the match progresses. The spinners will play a key role in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss considering the dew factor.

Today’s SRH vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade: While Shubman Gill has continued to plunder runs at the top of the order, his opening partner Matthew Wade is yet to make an impact in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans. The southpaw is a good player of pace and has a knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs. With Wade complimenting Gill perfectly, the Australian is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson got a start in the previous game, playing the anchor role as Abhishek Sharma shifted gears. However, against a better bowling attack, Williamson's role becomes all the more important. With the SRH captain also being due a big one, he is a good addition to your SRH vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has impressed for SRH with his accurate off-spin bowling in the powerplay overs. The young all-rounder has also done well with the bat when called upon, holding him in good stead. With Sundar likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, he can be backed to fare well today.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been steady with his bowling form in IPL 2022, picking up three wickets in the previous game as well. The leg-spinner would want to prove a point to his former employers with another such performance in the middle overs. Given SRH's fragile middle order and Rashid's wicket-taking prowess, he is a must-have in your SRH vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill (GT) - 267 points

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 206 points

Washington Sundar (SRH) - 198 points

Important stats for SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 180 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 166.67

Rahul Tripathi - 83 runs in 3 IPL 2022 innings, SR: 172.92

Mohammed Shami - 6 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.17

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and T Natarajan.

Captain: Matthew Wade. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Shubman Gill,Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar