SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in Match 35 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams are stuck in the middle of the IPL 2020 points table. While a win for KKR would secure the No. 4 position, SRH could move level on points with their opponents and enter the qualifying spots on the basis of net run rate. More tellingly, both teams come into this game on the back of losses.

SRH fell to the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, with all-round shows from Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran overshadowing Kane Williamson's fifty. Sandeep Sharma was the only SRH bowler who was saved from punishment, and his ability to swing the new ball will be key to the outcome of this game.

KKR, on the other hand, were brushed aside by the Mumbai Indians, as a fifty from Quinton de Kock and cameos from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya took the defending champions over the line by 8 wickets. The 2-time IPL winners will look to new captain Eoin Morgan to inspire them to a win, with the form of former captain Dinesh Karthik and dangerman Andre Russell being big concerns.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan hasn't been at his penetrative best in the last two games

The last 5 overs that Rashid Khan has bowled haven't gone to plan, with Rahul Tewatia and CSK batsmen Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu showing little respect towards him. Such are the standards that the Afghanistan captain has set that figures of 2/25 and 0/30 are considered poor, and he could make a roaring comeback against KKR.

Rashid will be up against a KKR middle order that has been shuffled around in each game, and his battles against Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan will have a significant say in the outcome of this game. Never one to suffer a lean patch, the leg-spinner is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Eoin Morgan

New KKR captain Eoin Morgan scored an unbeaten 39 in the previous game

In what came as a shock decision, Dinesh Karthik stepped down as KKR captain, handing over the reins to Eoin Morgan. The English white-ball skipper was expected to turn things around for KKR, who've been a bit inconsistent with their strategies and team selection.

However, not much changed for KKR in their previous game, with Morgan once again relinquishing his favoured No. 4 spot to Karthik. The same is not expected to continue in this game, and we should see the southpaw walk in at the fall of the second wicket.

Morgan registered an unbeaten 39 in the previous game, in which he was more than happy to let Pat Cummins play the aggressor's role. With Shahbaz Nadeem turning the ball into him and the assault on Rashid Khan in the 2019 World Cup still all too fresh, the KKR captain is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 David Warner

David Warner will have to lead from the front against KKR

David Warner has been amongst the runs in IPL 2020, with four forty-plus scores. The SRH skipper was a tad unlucky to be dismissed in his previous game against the Chennai Super Kings, with an inside-edge off his pad ballooning to Sam Curran in his follow-through.

Warner has been in decent nick, and even on days that he has struggled, he has managed to anchor the innings by keeping one end afloat. Against a KKR new-ball attack that has struggled to pick up wickets, the Australian could make merry, especially against his countryman Pat Cummins.

Warner managed 36 runs in the reverse fixture, and could significantly improve on this number in this game. He is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 game.