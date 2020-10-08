SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face off in Match 22 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai tonight.

Both teams are mired in the bottom half of the points table - SRH have 2 wins in 5 games, while KXIP are the only team to have not registered at least 2 wins in IPL 2020.

After a morale-boosting win over the Chennai Super Kings, SRH fell to a resurgent Mumbai Indians side in Sharjah. The batting lineup, especially the inexperienced middle order, is a major source of concern for SRH, while the bowling attack now looks threadbare in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

KXIP have similar concerns as well, and these were woefully exposed by the Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a 10-wicket defeat in their previous IPL 2020 game. KL Rahul's side will fret over the form of their most expensive buy Glenn Maxwell, and a role change for the Australian could be on the cards.

Ahead of the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Kane Williamson

Williamson has failed in a couple of games in succession

After a fluent innings in his first IPL 2020 game for SRH, Kane Williamson hasn't done too well in the next two. A run out curtailed his stay at the crease against MS Dhoni's side, while a clever slower bouncer from countryman Trent Boult caused his downfall against the Mumbai Indians.

SRH's middle-order issues are well-documented, and Williamson must become the answer to them immediately if his team are to string together a few wins on the trot. The Kiwi skipper has been short of runs so far in this tournament, and he's far too good to have a prolonged lean patch.

Advertisement

KXIP's new-ball attack has been spectacular in IPL 2020, with Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell picking up wickets while still keeping a check on the run flow.

However, the other 3/4 bowlers haven't stepped up to the plate, and this is why Williamson is a better pick than David Warner or Jonny Bairstow to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal has been a revelation at the top of the order

Another player who missed out on a massive score in the previous game, Orange Cap contender Mayank Agarwal can be trusted to perform against SRH.

David Warner's men will be without Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the rest of the IPL 2020 season, and the KXIP openers will be licking their lips against what is an inexperienced and slow SRH pace attack.

Advertisement

Agarwal has taken his white-ball game to the next level in IPL 2020, and is an excellent player of spin as well. The Indian Test opener has shown many facets of his versatile game, and is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#1 Manish Pandey

Pandey has gotten starts but hasn't registered a big score yet

Manish Pandey has been promoted ahead of Kane Williamson in the SRH batting order to the No. 3 position, and although he has put in a couple of noteworthy performances, he hasn't carried on to register a truly big score.

Pandey has been in excellent touch in IPL 2020, and has looked to take on the pacers in the powerplay and the spinners in the middle overs. The Karnataka batsman has gotten bogged down at times, but against KXIP, who have struggled in the middle overs, he is bound to do well.

Pandey also contributes significantly in the field, and is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.