SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 27, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) go head-to-head in the 7th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

LSG come into this match on the back of a heartbreaking defeat in a very close game against Delhi Capitals (DC), with a late batting collapse and some sub-par death bowling costing them. On the other hand, SRH convincingly completed a rout of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening fixture, posting a total of 286/5 batting first, and registered a comfortable 44-run win to move to the top of the points table.

As another run-fest awaits us, let's look at three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Simarjeet Singh (BOWL) (SRH)

Despite his impressive two-wicket haul in SRH's opening fixture against RR, Simarjeet Singh's Dream11 ownership remains at a differential level heading into this match. The 27-year-old right-arm quick picked up the big wickets of Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball, and while he did go for a few runs, he was one of SRH's best bowlers from a Dream11 perspective.

The Delhi seamer clocked speeds around 145 kph with relative ease. Those kinds of speeds could trouble the LSG middle order like it did when Mitchell Starc ran through their batting lineup in his second spell on Monday.

While picking any bowler for your Dream11 teams on this belter of a surface is risky, Simarjeet could be an interesting differential pick.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (LSG)

Shahbaz Ahmed lends much-needed balance to this LSG lineup.

Rishabh Pant's usage of the bowling resources at his disposal in LSG's defeat to DC was quite questionable, and one of the main reasons for the same was the under-bowling of Shahbaz Ahmed. A player with five international caps for India, Shahbaz has been a handy utility player in the IPL.

An effective spin-hitter with the bat and a reliable bowler in the middle overs, it was a surprise to see him bat way down at No. 8 and bowl his first over only in the 15th. That's likely to be corrected in this match as LSG take on a formidable opponent in the form of SRH in their own den.

Shahbaz's familiarity with the venue and his point-scoring ability with both the bat and the ball make him a handy Dream11 differential to include on your teams.

#1 Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (LSG)

Shardul Thakur wasted no time in making an impact after being drafted as an injury replacement into the LSG set-up, picking up two wickets in the first over against DC, sending the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel back to the pavilion. It was quite surprising to see him not bowl again after the powerplay, given his knack for picking up wickets and breaking partnerships.

Playing against SRH, most bowlers will be taken for plenty of runs, and in such a situation, it's the wicket-taking ability of Shardul that'll be most crucial to stopping the flow of runs for LSG. Despite being classified as a bowler, Shardul is also a capable pinch hitter, and on this surface, he could certainly score a few boundaries to bolster his Dream11 total.

With quite a high points ceiling, Shardul Thakur is a quality differential pick in this fixture.

